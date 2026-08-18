New 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules: A Stronger Focus On Efficiency, Flexibility And Early Case Management

The 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules introduce significant reforms aimed at improving efficiency, flexibility and early case management. Key changes include removing mandatory Terms of Reference, raising the Expedited Procedure threshold, introducing the opt-in Highly Expedited Arbitration Procedure, formalising early determination, and expanding emergency arbitration measures. The Rules also strengthen arbitrator disclosure requirements and promote streamlined, cost-effective proceedings under the 2026 Rules.

Introduction

The International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC”) has introduced its revised Arbitration Rules (“2026 Rules” or “Rules”), which entered into force on 1 June 2026. The Rules apply to arbitrations commenced on or after that date, unless the parties have agreed that an earlier version of the ICC Arbitration Rules would apply.

The 2026 Rules reflect a series of targeted but significant amendments to the ICC arbitration framework. Key developments include the removal of mandatory Terms of Reference, the introduction of a new opt-in Highly Expedited Arbitration Procedure, the express incorporation of an early determination mechanism, the expansion of the Expedited Procedure threshold, and further developments concerning emergency arbitration, arbitrator disclosures, confidentiality, and electronic communications.

Taken together, these amendments reflect the ICC’s continued focus on improving transparency, procedural efficiency, and flexibility.

1. Arbitrator Disclosure

The 2026 Rules introduce targeted clarifications concerning the independence and impartiality of arbitrators, with a view to enhancing transparency and safeguarding the integrity of the arbitral process.

Prospective arbitrators must disclose in writing to the ICC Secretariat any facts or circumstances that might call into question their independence in the eyes of the parties, as well as any circumstances that could give rise to reasonable doubts as to their impartiality.

The Rules further clarify that any doubt a prospective arbitrator may have as to whether a disclosure should be made must be resolved in favor of disclosure.

At the same time, the Rules expressly confirm that a disclosure does not, by itself, establish a lack of independence or impartiality.

A further practical development is that when filing certain key submissions, the parties are now required to provide a list of persons and entities that they consider relevant for the arbitrators’ disclosure analysis, along with the reasons for consideration. This amendment is intended to assist arbitrators in identifying potential conflicts at an early stage of the proceedings.

2. Removal of Mandatory Terms of Reference

One of the most notable changes introduced by the 2026 Rules is the removal of the mandatory Terms of Reference requirement in ICC Arbitration proceedings.

Under the new Rules, Terms of Reference, the document drafted by the tribunal at the outset of an arbitration which details (i) parties, (ii) summaries of claims and relief sought, and (iii) the procedural framework, are no longer a mandatory procedural step, reflecting a move towards reduced formality and greater procedural flexibility. Still, the arbitral tribunals have the discretion to establish them where they consider it appropriate as a case management tool.

As a result, the initial Case Management Conference (“CMC”) assumes greater importance. The initial CMC remains mandatory and must be held within 30 days from the date on which the arbitral tribunal receives the file from the Secretariat. The procedural timetable, which is to be established during or as soon as possible after the initial CMC, will play a central role in structuring proceedings.

The initial CMC also operates as an important cut-off point: following the initial CMC, no party may introduce new claims without the authorisation of the arbitral tribunal.

The removal of mandatory Terms of Reference also required an adjustment to the time limit for rendering the final award. The previous default six-month time limit, calculated from the signing of the Terms of Reference, has been replaced. Under the 2026 Rules, the President of the ICC Court will fix or extend the time limit for rendering the final award, taking into account the procedural timetable or a reasoned request from the arbitral tribunal.

3. Expedited Procedure Provisions and Emergency Arbitration

The 2026 Rules increase the monetary threshold for the automatic application of the Expedited Procedure Provisions (“EPP”) from USD 3 million to USD 4 million for arbitration agreements concluded on or after 1 June 2026. The EPP framework itself remains largely unchanged and continues to provide for streamlined proceedings.

The 2026 Rules also introduce an important clarification regarding emergency arbitrator proceedings. Such proceedings may now be initiated against any party where the President of the ICC Court is satisfied, based on the application, that an arbitration agreement binding that party may exist. This expands the availability of emergency arbitration beyond signatories to the arbitration agreement and their successors.

The 2026 Rules further expressly recognize preliminary orders in emergency arbitrator proceedings. A party may request a preliminary order directing another party not to frustrate the purpose of the emergency application. Where circumstances so require, a preliminary order request may be made and decided without prior notice to the other parties.

This may be particularly relevant where prior notification could undermine the effectiveness of the requested relief, such as in cases involving a risk of asset dissipation or destruction of evidence. The express recognition of preliminary orders under the 2026 Rules appears intended to address the practical risk that prior notice may, in certain circumstances, defeat the very purpose of emergency relief.

4. Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions

The 2026 Rules introduce a new opt-in mechanism: the Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions (“HEAP”).

HEAP is designed for parties seeking a final award within a very short timeframe and is particularly suitable for lower-complexity commercial disputes, claims with a straightforward factual matrix, or discrete issues requiring swift determination.

Unlike the EPP, HEAP does not apply automatically and is not tied to any monetary threshold. It applies only where the parties have agreed to it, irrespective of the amount in dispute.

HEAP proceedings are conducted before a sole arbitrator. They are accelerated from the outset, requiring the parties to frontload their cases: the claimant must submit its Statement of Claim together with the Request for Arbitration, and the respondent must submit its Statement of Defence together with the Answer.

Joinder and consolidation are also restricted under HEAP, reflecting the need to preserve the accelerated nature of the procedure.

The sole arbitrator is required to render a final award within three months from the initial CMC. The parties may also agree that the award be issued without reasons, although parties should carefully consider any potential enforcement or challenge-related implications before doing so.

5. Early Determination

The 2026 Rules expressly introduce early determination as a procedural tool. While early determination had previously been addressed in ICC guidance, its inclusion in the Rules provides a clearer basis for parties seeking the early disposal of unmeritorious claims or defences.

Under Article 30, any party may apply to the arbitral tribunal for the early determination of one or more claims or defences on the grounds that they are manifestly without merit or manifestly outside the tribunal's jurisdiction.

Applications for early determination are expected to be made as promptly as possible.

Conclusion

Overall, the changes outlined in the 2026 ICC Arbitration Rules reflect a clear shift towards greater procedural flexibility, reduced formality, and an increased emphasis on time and cost efficiency. The Rules have been updated taking into account the current realities of international trade and the evolving expectations of arbitration parties. In particular, the increase of the Expedited Procedure threshold, the addition of the Highly Expedited Arbitration Provisions as a brand-new opt-in alternative, and the express inclusion of Early Determination procedures into the Rules reinforce the ICC's commitment to resolving disputes in the most time and cost-efficient manner.

You can access the document comparing the 2021 and 2026 Rules here.