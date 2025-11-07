2026 Tariffs For Minimum Attorney Fee, Expense Advance, Arbitrator Fee And Witness Fee Published

Below, you can find the details of the changes introduced in these tariffs.

A. Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff

The Minimum Attorney Fee Tariff ("Tariff") has been published and come into effect on the Official Gazette dated 04.11.2025 numbered 33067.

The Tariff raised the expense advance amount by approximately 36% when compared to the tariff of 2025.

B. Expense Advance Tariff

The Turkish Code of Civil Procedure Expense Advance Tariff ("Tariff"), that entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette dated 28.10.2025 numbered 33061, introduced amendments to the amount of the expense advances to be paid by the plaintiff in civil proceedings.

According to the previous tariff, which was valid from 23.10.2024 until 28.10.2025, the plaintiff was required to pay a notice fee that would allow five notices to be made to each party and 400 Turkish lira for other procedural transactions as expense advance when filing a lawsuit.

Pursuant to article 4 of the new Tariff, the plaintiff shall still pay a notice fee that would allow five notices to be made to each party but 530 TL for other procedural transactions as expense advance.

The Tariff raised the expense advance amount by approximately 35% when compared to the tariff of 2025.

C. Arbitrator Fee Tariff

The Arbitrator Fee Tariff regarding Civil Cases ("Tariff") has been published and come into effect on the Official Gazette dated 28.10.2025 numbered 33061.

The Tariff, while repealing the previous Arbitrator Fee Tariff published in the Official Gazette dated 23.10.2024, introduces no changes to the Arbitrator fees of last year.

D. Witness Fee Tariff

The Turkish Code of Civil Procedure Witness Fee Tariff ("Tariff"), that entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette dated 28.10.2025 numbered 33061, introduced amendments to the amount of fees to be paid to witnesses in civil proceedings.

According to the previous tariff, which was valid from 23.10.2024 until 28.10.2025, the witness was paid a witness fee between 100 TL and 150 TL to proportionately compensate the time they have lost for their testimony.

Pursuant to article 3 of the new Tariff, the witness shall be paid a witness fee between 130 TL and 200 TL to proportionately compensate for the time they lost for their testimony, should they request payment from the court.f

The Tariff raised the witness fee range by 30% when compared to the tariff of 2025.

