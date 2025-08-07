Bulletin Regarding The Redetermination Of Numerical Thresholds For The Groups Of Stock Exchange-Listed Companies Under The Communiqué On Corporate Governance No. II-17.1 For The Year 2025

The amounts specified under subparagraphs (a) and (b) of Article 5, paragraph two of the Communiqué on Corporate Governance No. II-17.1 ("Communiqué") have been redetermined in the announcement ("Announcement") published in the Capital Markets Board's ("Board") Bulletin No. 2025/3 dated 16.01.2025.

The amounts specified under subparagraphs (a) and (b) of Article 5, paragraph two of the Communiqué on Corporate Governance No. II-17.1 ("Communiqué") have been redetermined in the announcement ("Announcement") published in the Capital Markets Board's ("Board") Bulletin No. 2025/3 dated 16.01.2025.

Pursuant to Article 5, titled "Implementation of Corporate Governance Principles" paragraph two of the Communiqué, companies listed on the National Market, Second National Market, and Collective Products Market of the exchange are categorized into three groups based on their market values and the market values of their publicly traded shares, to determine and monitor the mandatory corporate governance principles to be applied.

Through the Announcement, the Board decided that the numerical thresholds determined for the first group and second group under subparagraphs (a) and (b) of the second paragraph of Article 5 of the Communiqué shall be applied as follows, until a contrary decision is made:

First Group: Companies with an average market value exceeding 12 billion Turkish Liras and an average market value of publicly traded shares exceeding 3 billion Turkish Liras.

(Prior to the Announcement, the numerical thresholds for the first group under the Communiqué were defined as "Companies with an average market value exceeding 3 billion Turkish Liras and an average market value of publicly traded shares exceeding 750 million Turkish Liras.")

Second Group: Companies, other than those in the first group, with an average market value exceeding 6 billion Turkish Liras and an average market value of publicly traded shares exceeding 1.5 billion Turkish Liras.

(Prior to the Announcement, the numerical thresholds for the second group under the Communiqué were defined as "Companies, other than those in the first group, with an average market value exceeding 1 billion Turkish Liras and an average market value of publicly traded shares exceeding 250 million Turkish Liras.")

Additionally, the groups for 2025 to which companies listed on the relevant stock exchange markets belong have been listed in the Announcement.

For detailed information and the entire list provided in the Announcement, please click on the link below:

https://spk.gov.tr/data/678953d98f95db0aa8a91542/2025-3.pdf.

Originally published 22 January, 2025

