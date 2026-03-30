Independent Audit Thresholds Have Been Raised

The Decision Amending the Decision on the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit was published in the Official Gazette on 17 March 2026 and entered into force on the same date.

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The Decision Amending the Decision on the Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit was published in the Official Gazette on 17 March 2026 and entered into force on the same date.

With the amendment, the criteria for companies to be subject to independent audit – excluding those specified in Annexes (I) and (II) of the relevant decision and companies deemed publicly listed under the applicable legislation – have been revised as follows:

The threshold for total assets has been increased from TRY 300 million to TRY 500 million.

The threshold for annual net sales revenue has been increased from TRY 600 million to TRY 1 billion.

No change has been made to the threshold of 150 employees.

Additionally, companies established in Türkiye under the Natural Gas Market Law, more than 50% of whose share capital is directly or indirectly owned by state economic enterprises, have been included in Annex (I) of the relevant decision and brought within the scope of mandatory independent audit, regardless of thresholds.

The amendment entered into force on the date of its publication and will serve as the basis for determining whether companies are subject to independent audit for fiscal periods starting on or after 1 January 2026. In this respect, companies that have exceeded at least two of the new thresholds in the last two fiscal periods will be subject to mandatory independent audit in 2026.

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