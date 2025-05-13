TURSAB License: A Full Guide For Travel Agencies In Turkey - 2025

If you're planning to operate a travel agency in Türkiye, obtaining a TURSAB License is one of the most important legal steps. In this guide, we'll explain what the TÜRSAB license is, why it's essential, how to apply, requirements, costs, and benefits — everything you need to know to launch your travel business successfully.

What is the TURSAB License?

The TURSAB License refers to the official membership and authorization issued by TÜRSAB (Association of Turkish Travel Agencies), the only legal entity in Türkiye responsible for licensing and supervising travel agencies. This license is mandatory for any business providing tourism-related services such as:

Tour operation (domestic and international)

Ticketing (airline, bus, ferry)

Hotel bookings and transfers

Travel packages and guided tours

Why is the TURSAB License Important?

Legal Requirement: Without TÜRSAB registration, your business cannot legally operate in the tourism sector in Türkiye. Credibility and Trust: Being a TÜRSAB member boosts your company's reputation and builds trust with customers and partners. Access to Industry Network: TÜRSAB members gain access to national and international tourism fairs, training, and business networking.

Protection and Regulation: TÜRSAB helps mediate disputes and protects consumers and businesses under Turkish law

Types of Travel Agencies Recognized by TÜRSAB

TÜRSAB classifies travel agencies under three main categories:

Group A : Full-service travel agencies (domestic and international tours, ticketing, hotel reservations, etc.)

: Full-service travel agencies (domestic and international tours, ticketing, hotel reservations, etc.) Group B : Limited services (usually ticketing and domestic tours)

: Limited services (usually ticketing and domestic tours) Group C: Very limited services, often specific to certain travel types

Most new businesses apply for Group A, which allows maximum flexibility in services

Requirements for Obtaining a TURSAB License

To apply for a TURSAB license, your business must meet the following requirements:

Register a Limited Company (LTD) or Joint Stock Company (A.Ş.) in Türkiye. The company must list "travel agency activities" in its articles of association.

Physical Office

A dedicated office space (home offices are not accepted).

(home offices are not accepted). The office must meet certain minimum size and functionality criteria.

Virtual offices are not eligible.

Personnel

Employ a licensed travel agency manager (Seyahat Acentesi Müdürü) certified by TÜRSAB or a relevant tourism faculty graduate.

(Seyahat Acentesi Müdürü) certified by TÜRSAB or a relevant tourism faculty graduate. Must be a Turkish citizen or a legally employable foreigner with appropriate permits.

Assurance

Travel agencies are required to submit a security deposit to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism during their TÜRSAB license application, based on their designated group. The deposit amounts for each group are as follows: Group A : 7,000.00 TL (Seven thousand Turkish Lira) Group B : 6,000.00 TL (Six thousand Turkish Lira) Group C : 5,000.00 TL (Five thousand Turkish Lira)



Application Process for TURSAB License

Here's a step-by-step overview of the TURSAB license application:

Step 1: Company Registration

Set up your company and register it with the Turkish Trade Registry , Tax Office & Social Security Institution

Step 2: Office Preparation

Secure a physical office and furnish it per TURSAB standards (signboard, phone line, internet, etc.)

Step 3: Hire Personel

Employ at least 1 personnel who meet the criteria.

Step 4: Gather Documents

Prepare the following:

Trade registry gazette

Tax registration certificate

Lease agreement for the office

Passport or ID of partners and manager

Proof of social security registration of employee

Travel agency manager certificate

Notarized signature circulars

Application form and fee payment

Step 5: Submit Application

Submit your documents to TURSAB's regional directorate and pay the relevant fees.

Step 6: Inspection and Approval

A TURSAB inspector will visit your office. If everything meets the criteria, your license will be approved.

TURSAB License Cost (2025)

Here's a general estimate of the costs involved: