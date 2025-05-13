TURSAB License: A Full Guide For Travel Agencies In Turkey - 2025

If you're planning to operate a travel agency in Türkiye, obtaining a TURSAB License is one of the most important legal steps. In this guide, we'll explain what the TÜRSAB license is, why it's essential, how to apply, requirements, costs, and benefits — everything you need to know to launch your travel business successfully.
What is the TURSAB License?
The TURSAB License refers to the official membership and authorization issued by TÜRSAB (Association of Turkish Travel Agencies), the only legal entity in Türkiye responsible for licensing and supervising travel agencies. This license is mandatory for any business providing tourism-related services such as:
- Tour operation (domestic and international)
- Ticketing (airline, bus, ferry)
- Hotel bookings and transfers
- Travel packages and guided tours
Why is the TURSAB License Important?
- Legal Requirement: Without TÜRSAB registration, your business cannot legally operate in the tourism sector in Türkiye.
- Credibility and Trust: Being a TÜRSAB member boosts your company's reputation and builds trust with customers and partners.
- Access to Industry Network: TÜRSAB members gain access to national and international tourism fairs, training, and business networking.
Protection and Regulation: TÜRSAB helps mediate disputes and protects consumers and businesses under Turkish law
Types of Travel Agencies Recognized by TÜRSAB
TÜRSAB classifies travel agencies under three main categories:
- Group A: Full-service travel agencies (domestic and international tours, ticketing, hotel reservations, etc.)
- Group B: Limited services (usually ticketing and domestic tours)
- Group C: Very limited services, often specific to certain travel types
Most new businesses apply for Group A, which allows maximum flexibility in services
Requirements for Obtaining a TURSAB License
To apply for a TURSAB license, your business must meet the following requirements:
- Register a Limited Company (LTD) or Joint Stock Company (A.Ş.) in Türkiye. The company must list "travel agency activities" in its articles of association.
- Physical Office
- A dedicated office space (home offices are not accepted).
- The office must meet certain minimum size and functionality criteria.
- Virtual offices are not eligible.
- Personnel
- Employ a licensed travel agency manager (Seyahat Acentesi Müdürü) certified by TÜRSAB or a relevant tourism faculty graduate.
- Must be a Turkish citizen or a legally employable foreigner with appropriate permits.
- Assurance
-
Travel agencies are required to submit a security deposit to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism during their TÜRSAB license application, based on their designated group. The deposit amounts for each group are as follows:
-
Group A: 7,000.00 TL (Seven thousand Turkish Lira)
-
Group B: 6,000.00 TL (Six thousand Turkish Lira)
-
Group C: 5,000.00 TL (Five thousand Turkish Lira)
-
Application Process for TURSAB License
Here's a step-by-step overview of the TURSAB license application:
Step 1: Company Registration
Set up your company and register it with the Turkish Trade Registry , Tax Office & Social Security Institution
Step 2: Office Preparation
Secure a physical office and furnish it per TURSAB standards (signboard, phone line, internet, etc.)
Step 3: Hire Personel
Employ at least 1 personnel who meet the criteria.
Step 4: Gather Documents
Prepare the following:
- Trade registry gazette
- Tax registration certificate
- Lease agreement for the office
- Passport or ID of partners and manager
- Proof of social security registration of employee
- Travel agency manager certificate
- Notarized signature circulars
- Application form and fee payment
Step 5: Submit Application
Submit your documents to TURSAB's regional directorate and pay the relevant fees.
Step 6: Inspection and Approval
A TURSAB inspector will visit your office. If everything meets the criteria, your license will be approved.
TURSAB License Cost (2025)
Here's a general estimate of the costs involved:
|Item
|Estimated Cost
|TURSAB Membership Fee (one-time)
|12,000-EUR
|Assurance for TURSAB License
|Depend on group it.(min.115-EUR)
|Subscription fee(annual)
|530-EUR
|Company Setup Costs
|2,500 – 3,500-EUR
|Manager Salary/Staff Costs
|Varies(min.1,000-EUR
|Consultancy & Service fee
|2,000 – 2,500-EUR
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.