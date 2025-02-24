Closure And Opening Certifications Of Company Books

According to Article 64 of the Turkish Commercial Code:

"(3) The opening certifications of the journal, general ledger, inventory book, and other books listed in the fourth paragraph, which are kept in physical form, shall be conducted by a notary at the time of establishment and before they are put into use. The opening certifications for subsequent financial periods must be carried out by a notary by the end of the month preceding the first month of the financial period in which the books will be used. ..."

"(4) Share ledgers, board of directors' resolution books, and general assembly meeting and negotiation books, which are not related to the business's accounting, are also considered commercial books. ..."

Pursuant to this provision, the closing certifications of the board of directors' resolution books for joint-stock companies and cooperatives, or the board of directors' resolution books for limited partnerships divided into shares, or the managers' resolution books for limited liability companies (if applicable), must be completed by Friday, January 31, 2025.

Those who fail to complete the opening or closing certifications of commercial books on time will be subject to an administrative fine of 70,920 TL in 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.