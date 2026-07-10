The Turkish Food Codex Regulation On Novel Foods Has Been Published

The Turkish Food Codex Regulation on Novel Foods (“Regulation”) was published in the Official Gazette dated 20 May 2026 and numbered 33259 and entered into force on the same date.

The Regulation sets out the regulatory framework regarding novel foods, particularly concerning the placing of novel foods on the market, authorization and scientific assessment procedures, and data protection mechanisms.

Purpose and Scope

The purpose of the Regulation is to set out the procedures and principles regarding the placing of novel foods on the market and to ensure the protection of human health and consumers.

The Regulation covers the determination of novel food status, the placing of novel foods on the market, authorization and scientific assessment procedures, specific procedures for traditional foods from third countries, as well as data protection and confidentiality matters.

Key Provisions Introduced by the Regulation

Definition of Novel Foods and Determination of Novel Food Status

The concept of “novel food” has been defined to include foods listed in the Novel Foods List set out in the annex to the Regulation, as well as foods that had not been consumed to a significant extent in Türkiye before 31 December 2025 and that fall within at least one of the categories specified in the Regulation.

Products with a new or intentionally modified molecular structure, foods derived from microorganisms, fungi or algae, foods consisting of mineral-based materials, foods consisting of, isolated from or produced from plants or parts thereof, and foods consisting of, isolated from or produced from animals or parts thereof, in each case subject to certain exceptions, products obtained from cell or tissue culture, foods consisting of engineered nanomaterials, certain foods produced through new production processes, as well as vitamins, minerals and other substances meeting specified conditions and foods previously used only in food supplements but intended for use in other foods, have been classified as novel foods.

Products falling within the scope of the Regulation on Genetically Modified Organisms and Their Products, as well as food enzymes, food additives, flavourings and extraction solvents used in the food production, are excluded from the scope of the Regulation.

Food business operators are obliged to assess whether the novel foods they intend to place on the market fall within the scope of the Regulation and may consult the General Directorate in cases of uncertainty.

Placingof Novel Foods on the Market and Authorization System

Novel Foods List will be established and updated by the Ministry to include novel foods authorized to be placed on the market. It has also been regulated that only novel foods included in the list may be placed on the market and used in foods in accordance with the conditions of use and labelling requirements specified in the list.

In order to be included in the list, a novel food must not pose a safety risk to human health, mislead consumers, or create a nutritional disadvantage when intended to replace another food.

Applications and notifications regarding pig- and insect-based novel foods will not be accepted and that such products will not be included in the Novel Foods List.

Application and Scientific Assessment Procedures

Applications regarding novel foods must include information and documents relating to the production process, composition, scientific data and supporting evidence, conditions of use, and labelling requirements.

Valid applications will be submitted to the scientific commission, which will issue a scientific opinion by assessing the safety, conditions of use, and nutritional impact of the relevant novel food.

Scientific opinions prepared by the scientific commission may be submitted for public consultation and relevant parties may submit their views; following the evaluation of such views, the scientific commission will submit its final opinion to the General Directorate.

Traditional Foods from Third Countries

A specific notification and assessment procedure has been introduced for traditional foods with a history of safe consumption in another country. Within this scope, applicants may submit a notification to the General Directorate instead of following the standard authorization procedure applicable to novel foods.

Notifications must include information regarding the composition, geographical origin, history of safe consumption, conditions of use, and labelling requirements of the traditional food.

If the scientific commission raises no objection regarding the safety of the relevant traditional food, the relevant product may be authorized to be placed on the market and the Novel Foods List may be updated accordingly. In the event of an objection, the applicant may file a new application supported by additional data and documents.

Confidentiality and Data Protection

Applicants may request certain information and documents to be treated confidentially where they demonstrate that the disclosure of such information and documents would significantly harm their commercial interests.

Subject to certain conditions, newly developed scientific data and supporting evidence may be protected for a period of five years, and such data may not be used for subsequent applications without the consent of the initial applicant.

It has been regulated that food business operators already operating before the publication date of the Regulation must comply with the provisions of Annex-1 as of 30 June 2027. Foods labelled or placed on the market before such date may remain on the market until the end of their shelf life. Furthermore, the legislation in force prior to the publication date of the Regulation will continue to apply until 30 June 2027.

The full text of the Regulation is accessible via this link. (Available in Turkish only)