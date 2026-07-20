Turkish Commercial Advertising Regulation Amendments

The amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices is very stunning in Turkey. Indeed, Turkey introduces major changes to advertising, influencer marketing, AI-generated content and online consumer reviews.

Introduction

The Amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices has been circuited in the Official Gazette dated July 1, 2026. It is available here

The present article will give a brief summary of the core sides of the new Amendment.

Overview of the Amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices

The Amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices introduces significant changes which are particularly relevant for among others, advertisers, e-commerce platforms, artificial intelligence systems and social media influencers operating in digital marketplaces. Most of the new Regulation enters into force on August 1, 2026. It should be emphasized here that the business and legal sector should empower their integration for the new change.

Introduction of New Definitions

It is stunning to note that the amended Regulation introduces several definitions for the Turkish advertising law including

environmental declaration,

social media;

consumer reviews, including comments, ratings, scores and star-based assessments published online,

and social media influencers.

According to the amendment, a social media influencer may be either a natural or legal person who promotes goods or services through social media and derives a direct or indirect benefit from such marketing activity.

Stricter Rules on Discount Advertising

It is significant to notice that the new Regulation stipulates that for advertisements concerning the sale of goods, the reference price must generally be the lowest price applied during the ten days preceding the start of the discount. For perishable goods, such as fruit and vegetables, and for services, the price immediately preceding the discounted price will be taken into account.

The Regulation further highlights the application of discount rules to loyalty schemes and conditional sales campaigns.

Disclosure of AI-Generated Advertisement

The Amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices also establishes an express transparency requirement for the use of artificial intelligence in advertising. In that connection, where AI or another software system is used in a manner capable of materially influencing consumers’ economic behaviour, this must be declared clearly, understandably and visibly.

The Regulation also prohibits advertisements in which an AI-generated digital copy of a real person falsely creates the impression that the individual has personally used, experienced or recommended a product or service.

Targeted Advertising and Profiling

Amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices

offers a description of what is meant by targeted advertising by addressing that advertising will be considered targeted where consumer data, including online behaviour, previous preferences, location information, demographic data or similar personal information, is analysed to deliver advertisements to particular individuals or groups.

The amendment additionally imposes new obligations on targeted advertising and profiling. In that connection, the targeted advertising may only be conducted where consumers are provided with direct and easily accessible information explaining:

why the advertisement was shown to them;

which criteria were used; and

how those criteria may be changed.

What is more, the new Regulation expressly prohibits targeted advertising based on personal-data profiling where the advertiser knows, or should reasonably know, that the consumer is a child.

Advertisement Containing Environmental Claims and Greenwashing Compliance

The amendments impose tighter evidentiary standards on environmental advertising. Within the context of advertisements containing environmental claims, the certificates and approvals referred to therein must be substantiated by documents issued by competent authorities and institutions, the relevant departments of universities, or accredited or independent research, testing and assessment bodies.

Besides, wxplanatory information regarding the methods used to measure or assess environmental impacts must be provided either in the medium in which the advertisement is published or on a website or pop-up screen to which consumers are directed by means of a link or warning symbol and through which they may obtain detailed information.

Founding Principles and Standards for for Social Media Influencer Advertising

The Regulation brings a dedicated legal framework for advertisements through social media influencers. First of all, influencer advertisements must be:

clear;

understandable; and

distinguishable from ordinary editorial or personal content.

Second of all, the expressions either “Reklam” or “Tanıtım”, meaning “Advertisement” or “Promotion,” must be used in the advertisement concerned. The advertiser’s name, trade name or an equivalent disclosure identifying the commercial relationship must also appear in the content.

Out of Law Practices

Limitation provision has been advanced by covering also

Advertisements for food supplements shall not create the impression that such products may replace foods consumed as part of a normal diet,

advertisements for medicinal products for human use, electronic cigarettes, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages shall be prohibited,

advertisements shall be prohibited where a digital replica of a real person, created using artificial intelligence technologies, falsely gives the impression that such person has personally experienced or used a product or service, or has recommended it,

advertisements for goods or services intended for consumers shall not include information concerning awards granted in return for a benefit and not based on objective criteria announced in advance.”

Conclusion

The amendment of the Regulation on Commercial Advertising and Unfair Commercial Practices brings significant change in commercial advertising.

As noted above, transparency, verifiability and consumer protection in digital advertising is better protected by the Amendment.

The involved amendment requires full compliance by revising their advertising just before 1 August 2026 as an effective date. Companies operating in Türkiye should not treat these amendments as limited marketing rules. The new framework affects advertising governance, influencer contracts, artificial intelligence use, personal-data-based profiling, e-commerce platform design and consumer-review management.