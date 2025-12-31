Presidential Circular On COP31 Published

The Presidential Circular regarding the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ("COP31") was published in the Official Gazette dated 26 December 2025 and numbered 33119, thereby entering into force.

With the Presidential Circular dated 25 December 2025 and numbered 2025/20, it has been officially announced that the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change will be hosted by Türkiye and held in Antalya between 9 and 20 November 2026.

Within the scope of the Circular, it is envisaged that, alongside COP31, the 21st session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol ("CMP21") and the 8th session of the Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement ("CMA8") will be convened simultaneously.

It is considered appropriate for the COP31 Presidency to be carried out by the Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change, and it is established as a principle that all preparatory, organisational and operational processes of the conference will be conducted under the coordination of the Ministry.

The meetings are planned to take place at and around the Antalya EXPO area. In this context, it is envisaged that the necessary allocations, as well as budgetary and appropriation planning, will be carried out promptly by the relevant institutions.

It is understood that all public institutions and organisations are expected to act in coordination in line with the guidance of the COP31 Presidency and to provide active support throughout the process.

The COP31 process may therefore be regarded as marking a period that will be closely monitored at the international level in terms of Türkiye's climate diplomacy and green transition policies.

Conclusion

With the publication of the Presidential Circular on COP31, the path towards Antalya 2026 may be seen as not only a diplomatic milestone, but also a period during which Türkiye's climate policy approach and green transition agenda are likely to attract closer international attention.

