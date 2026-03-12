The Regulation On Cannabis Cultivation And Control Has Been Published

The Regulation on Cannabis Cultivation and Control ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette dated 31 January 2026 and numbered 33154 and entered into force accordingly.

Under the Regulation, the procedures and principles governing the cultivation of cannabis to produce fiber, seeds, and stalks, as well as for flowers and leaves intended for the manufacture of medical and healthcare products and personal care products with no narcotic effect, have been set out.

The main provisions introduced by the Regulation regarding hemp cultivation to produce fiber, seeds, and stalks are as follows:

Production may only be carried out in the provinces of Amasya, Antalya, Bartın, Burdur, Çorum, İzmir, Karabük, Kastamonu, Kayseri, Konya, Kütahya, Malatya, Ordu, Rize, Samsun, Sinop, Sivas, Tokat, Uşak, Yozgat, and Zonguldak and their districts.

Cultivators must apply to the highest local administrative authority of the location where cultivation will take place between January 1 and April 1. For applications deemed appropriate, a cultivation permit covering only one cultivation period is issued with the approval of the highest local administrative authority.

If it is determined that those granted cultivation permits have acted in violation of the provisions of the Regulation, their cultivation permits will be revoked and administrative and/or judicial proceedings will be initiated.

The main provisions introduced by the Regulation regarding hemp cultivation to produce flowers and leaves are as follows:

Applications for hemp cultivation to produce medical products, health products, personal care products, and support products that do not have a narcotic effect must be submitted to the Soil Products Office ("SPO") between January 1 and April 1.

Hemp cultivation to produce medical products, health products, personal care products, and support products that do not have a narcotic effect is carried out in accordance with the quota determined by the President based on the country's supply and demand situation.

Upon approval of the application and allocation of quota by the quota allocation commission, a cultivation permit is issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

If a cultivation permit is issued for hemp cultivation to produce medical products and health products, a cultivation contract must be signed between the cultivator and SPO.

Hemp cultivation to produce medical products and health products may be carried out at the SPO Afyon Alkaloids Factory site, in organized agricultural zones, or within the provincial administrative boundaries where facilities that have obtained production site permits from the Ministry of Health are located.

Hemp cultivation to produce personal care products and support products that do not have a narcotic effect may be carried out in provinces where production permits have been granted for fiber, stalk, and seed purposes, as well as in provinces where medical products and health products are cultivated.

Universities, research institutes of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, and institutions with research permits must apply to the General Directorate of Agricultural Research and Policies for scientific research within the scope of hemp cultivation specified in the Regulation.

Under the Regulation, the duties and responsibilities of the technical team and control committee to be established to supervise hemp cultivators and ensure that hemp cultivation is carried out in accordance with its intended purpose have been determined.

The permit will be revoked in cases where a cultivation contract is not signed with SPO, the cultivator withdraws from production, cultivation is carried out in an amount exceeding the allocated quota in terms of root count and cultivation area, or in case of non-compliance with the Regulation.

The Regulation on Hemp Cultivation and Control dated September 29, 2016, and the Regulation on Hemp Cultivation and Control for the Production of Drug Active Ingredients dated September 13, 2024, which were previously in force, have been repealed.

For 2026, the dates specified in the Regulation will not apply for applications for hemp cultivation for the production of medical products, health products, personal care products, and support products; the dates will be determined by SPO.

You can access the full text of the Regulation (only available in Turkish) through this link.

