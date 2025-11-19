European Commission – Antitrust Investigation Into Deutsche Borse And Nasdaq Over Potential Collusion

The European Commission has initiated a formal antitrust investigation against Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq to determine if they breached EU competition rules within the European Economic Area ("EEA").

“Nazali is a law firm founded by Ersin Nazali, providing a wide range of legal services (consultancy and litigation in all areas of law) to its national and international clients, through its trustworthy and experienced legal team. There are thirteen partners, forty lawyers, four sworn financial advisors and ten certified public accountants working for Nazali. Our philosophy is quality in delivery, timely response and business minded approach.“

Article Insights

Nazali Attorneys’s articles from Nazali are most popular: in Turkey Nazali are most popular: within Compliance topic(s)

The European Commission has initiated a formal antitrust investigation against Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq to determine if they breached EU competition rules within the European Economic Area (“EEA”). The investigation focuses on whether the two financial services giants, who operate large exchanges in the financial derivatives sector, coordinated their conduct regarding the listing, trading, and clearing of these financial contracts.

The Commission is conducting an investigation into whether Deutsche Börse and Nasdaq, have engaged in specific practices, in particular: i) agreements or concerted practices not to compete, ii) allocating demand, iii) coordinating prices, and iv) exchanging commercially sensitive information. If these actions are proven, they would constitute a breach of EU competition rules, particularly Article 101 of the TFEU and Article 53 of the EEA Agreement, which prohibits cartels and restrictive business practices.

The opening of this in-depth investigation is a priority for the Commission as part of its efforts to ensure fair competition and a fully integrated Capital Markets Union, which is key for achieving more efficient and competitive financial markets in the EU.

(Commission - 06.11.2025)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.