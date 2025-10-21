ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Portugal's Golden Visa: Understanding The Investment Fund Route

Portugal's Golden Visa programme has adapted to meet evolving economic priorities, with a significant shift away from direct real estate investment. Today, one of the most prominent and popular pathways to Portuguese residency is through the investment in qualified funds. This route offers a professionally managed, diversified approach to investment while providing a clear path to European residency and potential citizenship.

The Rise of Fund Investments in the Golden Visa Landscape

Following legislative changes, particularly in late 2023, direct real estate purchases and real estate-related funds no longer qualify for the Golden Visa. This redirection has significantly boosted the appeal of investment funds, making them a preferred option for many applicants. These funds are designed to channel capital into productive sectors of the Portuguese economy, aligning with the country's goals for growth and innovation.

Understanding the Investment Fund Route

Key Benefits of the Fund Investment Route

Important Considerations and Risks

The Application Process

The investment fund route has emerged as a practical and attractive option for individuals seeking Portuguese residency through the Golden Visa programme. By offering professional management, diversification, and a clear path to European benefits, it presents a compelling alternative for those looking to invest in Portugal's dynamic economy. However, as with any significant financial decision, thorough research and expert guidance is always recommended.

Please contact Dixcart Portugal for more information: advice.portugal@dixcart.com.

Note that the article above is subject to change considering the immigration and nationality laws are under review. Please consult for the most up to date information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

