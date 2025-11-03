Access Bank Plc (As Successor In Title And Assignee Of Diamond Bank Plc) v Dr Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka Orjiako And Ors BVIHCCOM2023/0282

Court: Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, Territory of the Virgin Islands, High Court

Subject: Summary judgment; beneficial interest in shares; sham transaction; setting aside a conveyance of property

Judges: Mithani J

Summary

This robust decision illustrates that even in cases alleging fraud and dishonesty, it may be possible to obtain summary judgment on the merits. In particular, it demonstrates that a respondent can not simply rely on bare denials and nebulous contentions about evidence potentially emerging before trial.

Further details

The High Court in England entered judgment against Dr Orjiako, based on sums he owed pursuant to a personal guarantee. Then Claimant then obtained an order of the BVI Court, giving effect to the English judgment.

Dr Orjiako was the beneficial owner and controller of valuable shares held in one or more BVI companies (Shares). The Claimant alleged that, following threats of legal proceedings against Dr Orjiako, he transferred the Shares to his wife (Share Transfers) but:

Only the legal title in the Shares was transferred. The Shares remained beneficially owned by Dr Orjiako. While this was a purported gift made by Dr Orjiako to his wife, the principles underlying sham transactions were equally applicable; Alternatively, the Share Transfers were made on the part of Dr Orjiako to defraud his creditors, contrary to the provisions of the Conveyancing and Law of Property Act 1961 (CLPA). This replicates the now-repealed England and Wales provision of s.172 of the Law of Property Act 1925 (which was in turn replaced in England and Wales by s.423 of the Insolvency Act 1986).

The Claimant sought summary judgment under r.15.2 of the ECSC Civil Procedure Rules (Revised Edition) 2023 (ECSC CPR).

The authorities say that there is no bar to granting a summary judgment application in a fraud claim on the merits, but considerable caution is required. Indeed, the Judge accepted, as bare statements of law, the propositions that claims grounded upon allegations of reprehensible conduct, including fraud or dishonesty, are ill-suited for determination by summary judgment as they are usually fact-sensitive, relying on complex facts and involving significant questions of law and fact for determination. However, the Judge found that the written evidence adduced in these proceedings did not support those propositions: