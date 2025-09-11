BVI Litigation Lens – Episode Two

In this latest episode of BVI Litigation Lens, Mark Forte, Partner and Head of BVI Litigation & Restructuring and Office, speaks with Richard Millet KC, Joint Head of Chambers.
From the increasing sophistication of cross-border disputes to the growing specialisation within the BVI legal community, Mark and Richard delve into the critical matters that continue to shape the modernisation of litigation today.
Key points:
- The increasing sophistication of international litigation
- Why the BVI continues to stand out as a global leader in dispute resolution
- Judicial developments and trends shaping the future of cross-border asset recovery
- The BVI's unique legal infrastructure strengths that attract major cases
