13 June 2025

BVI Litigation Lens – Episode One (Video)

Conyers

Contributor

Conyers is a leading international law firm with a broad client base including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies, international finance houses and asset managers. The firm advises on Bermuda, British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands laws, from offices in those jurisdictions and in the key financial centres of Hong Kong, London and Singapore. We also provide a wide range of corporate, trust, compliance, governance and accounting and management services.
British Virgin Islands Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Mark Forte
In this premiere episode of BVI Litigation Lens, Mark Forte, Partner and Head of BVI Litigation & Restructuring and Office, speaks with Edward Davis Jr, Founding Shareholder of Sequor Law.

Together, they explore how offshore asset recovery is evolving. In this insightful conversation, Mark and Edward discuss fraud trends, judicial developments, and why the BVI continues to stand out as a global leader in dispute resolution.

Key points:

  • How cross- border collaboration drives successful asset recovery
  • The increasing complexity of fraud and financial crime
  • Why the BVI remains a go-to jurisdiction for high-value litigation

Watch now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Mark Forte
