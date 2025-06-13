BVI Litigation Lens – Episode One (Video)

In this premiere episode of BVI Litigation Lens, Mark Forte, Partner and Head of BVI Litigation & Restructuring and Office, speaks with Edward Davis Jr, Founding Shareholder of Sequor Law.

Together, they explore how offshore asset recovery is evolving. In this insightful conversation, Mark and Edward discuss fraud trends, judicial developments, and why the BVI continues to stand out as a global leader in dispute resolution.

Key points:

How cross- border collaboration drives successful asset recovery

The increasing complexity of fraud and financial crime

Why the BVI remains a go-to jurisdiction for high-value litigation

Watch now.

