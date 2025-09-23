Dispute Resolution Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

We possess the experience, resources, and informed foresight to anticipate and overcome these challenges, ultimately achieving positive results.

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

In the current complex commercial and legal landscape, conflicts are unavoidable, but resolving them can bring about significant change. Determining the proper disagreement settlement strategy, whether through conciliation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation, is very necessary to safeguard your interests and attain your objectives. Sadany & Partners Law Firm is a top-tier law firm located in Egypt. It provides inclusive dispute settlement services purpose-built to fulfill the various requirements of clients across different sectors.

Why Dispute Resolution Expertise Matters

Unless the disputes are addressed correctly, they escalate quickly, resulting in financial losses, defamation, and business interruption. The proper disagreement settlement is not only winning a legal battle, but also is a thoughtful strategy, in which the lawyer looks for the quickest, legally grounded, and affordable way to protect his client.

The experienced, knowledgeable and well-informed lawyer can:

study the conflict in terms of legal and commercial aspects,

provide legal advice on the best settlement method (negotiation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation),

develop a strategy tailored to achieve the best results,

represent the clients proficiently before all the legal bodies, and

Reduce the stakes and maintain strong commercial relationships.

The legal team at Sadany & Partners is committed to assisting clients in resolving disputes precisely, professionally, and strategically.

Our Dispute Resolution Services

We provide a full range of conflict resolution services, including:

Dispute Resolution Negotiation: We possess strong legal skills to achieve the best settlements rapidly and affordably, without escalating the case to court litigation.

Mediation Representation: We advise and represent clients legally during optional secret mediation sessions, facilitating amicable settlements.

Arbitration: We represent the clients before arbitration tribunals within or outside Egypt under ICC, LCIA, CRCICA, UNCITRAL, and other standard rules.

Litigation Services: We file lawsuits before all the Egyptian courts, including the Civil Court, Commercial Court, Labour Court, Administrative Court, and Economic Court.

Pre-Dispute Support: We conduct risk analyses and provide proactive legal counsel to prevent conflicts before they arise.

Execution of Verdicts and Arbitration Awards: We assist clients in enforcing judicial rulings and arbitration decisions, both in Egypt and abroad.

Our lawyers possess the flexibility, sound planning, and ability to manage all disputes, including the most complex ones.

Types of Disputes We Handle

We support the clients in resolving the disagreements of different types, including:

Commercial and Contractual Disputes: Failure to perform the contractual obligations, disagreements over partnership, disputes between suppliers and commercial negligence responsibility.

Real Estate and Construction Disputes: Disagreements related to ownership, breach of lease contracts, unpaid contractor dues, and project delays.

Employment and Labor Disputes: Filing lawsuits related to wrongful dismissal, unpaid wages, and resorting to trade unions.

Banking and Finance Conflicts: Disputes over failure to repay the loan installments, executions of the guarantees, investment problems and other regulatory matters.

Intellectual Property Disputes: Trademark Violation, copyright infringement, and specific-sector licensing disputes.

Administrative and Regulatory Disagreements: Contesting the government resolutions and regulatory procedures before the Egyptian Administrative Courts.

Debt Refund: Taking legal action to recover the pending debts through litigation or arbitration.

We have experience in legal matters across various sectors, which enables us to craft the most appropriate dispute settlement strategy tailored to resolve each dispute individually.

Why Choose Sadany & Partners as Your Dispute Resolution Lawyers in Egypt?

The clients select us time and again because we continuously provide:

Extensive Experience: Whether the case is deliberated in the negotiation, mediation, arbitration, or litigation, we have the ability and expertise to manage it efficiently.

Strategic Plan: We develop a conflict resolution plan in line with the client's legal and business objectives.

Robust Advocacy Skills: We have well-versed and experienced advocates who plead before both Egyptian courts and international arbitration panels.

Business-Oriented Solutions: We continually consider the more substantial commercial impact of the conflict, not just the legal aspects.

Client-Focused Approach: We maintain transparent communication, deliver honest evaluations, and keep our clients informed of all updates on a continuous basis.

We are not only dedicated to fighting in the legal forums, but we also strive to settle disputes intelligently and proficiently.

Common Dispute Resolution Challenges We Handle

In the conflict settlement process, some difficulties may arise, such as:

Selecting the proper dispute resolution method (mediation, arbitration, litigation)

Dealing with international disputes

Addressing summary requests for injunctive relief

Executing the rulings or arbitration decisions against the adversary

Keeping the sensitive commercial information confidential during the court proceedings.

We possess the experience, resources, and informed foresight to anticipate and overcome these challenges, ultimately achieving positive results.

Resolve Your Disputes with Confidence

Conflicts are a fact of life, but selecting the proper means to resolve them can achieve your victory. By partnering with Sadany & Partners Law Firm, you will be supported by an elite team of professional and veteran dispute resolution lawyers who are devoted to preserving your rights and protecting your interests, reducing the risks, and reaching actionable solutions.

