Litigation Lawyer In Egypt: Sadany & Partners Law Firm

When disagreements occur, hiring an experienced and well-versed advocate can be a game-changer. Whether the case involves business disputes, contractual breaches, shareholder disputes, or regulatory matters, legal advocacy is crucial to safeguard your rights and achieve positive results.
Sadany & Partners Law Firm is known as one of the leading litigation firms in Egypt. We provide robust legal support, helping you achieve your objectives with strategic foresight and a well-planned approach.
Why You Need an Experienced Litigation Lawyer in Egypt
The Egyptian legal system, grounded in civil law and governed by detailed procedural rules, requires both a thorough understanding of the law and practical litigation experience. Whether you are a plaintiff or defendant, the professional litigation lawyer assists you in:
- Analyzing the strengths of your case
- Setting a convincing legal strategy
- Taking proceedings of Egyptian courts proficiently
- Providing compelling arguments before the court
- Negotiate settlements and solutions in your best interests
- Minimizing the risks associated with the continuous commercial conflicts.
At Sadany & Partners, we have litigation lawyers dedicated to providing our clients with the best possible legal counsel, firm support, and complete clarity at every stage of the litigation proceedings.
Comprehensive Litigation Services
Sadany & Partners Law Firm provides several litigation services for clients from different sectors and industries, including:
- Business Conflicts: We represent clients in lawsuits involving breach of contract, shareholder disagreements, disputes over partnerships, and commercial fraud.
- Civil Litigation: We manage conflicts over ownership rights, debt refunds, negligence responsibility, insurance issues, and inheritance disputes.
- Administrative Litigation: We challenge government resolutions and regulatory authorities on behalf of the clients before the Egyptian Administrative Courts.
- Labor Litigation: We advocate for or against employees in labor lawsuits involving arbitrary dismissal, overdue entitlements, and employee misconduct.
- Banking and Finance Disputes: We represent banks and financial institutions in complicated financial disputes.
- Real Estate and Construction Conflicts: We manage disagreements between lessees and lessors, constructionrelated claims, disputes between contractors and subcontractors over construction works, and real estate development.
- IP and Technology Legal Services: We safeguard the clients' intellectual property rights through court proceedings, including trademarks, copyrights, patents, and commercial secrets.
Regardless of your role in the lawsuit, we develop legal plans purpose-built to achieve your objectives.
Local Expertise with a Strategic Perspective
Sadany & Partners' litigation team possesses a deep understanding of Egyptian law, complemented by a strategic, outcome-oriented approach. We know the mindset of the judges, the plan of the adversary, and the method to enhance your position in the case to achieve success in the litigation process.
Our advocates have extensive expertise in the litigation before all the Egyptian courts, including:
- Court of First Instance
- Courts of Appeal
- Court of Cassation
- Administrative Court
- State Council
- Specialized Economic Courts
This vast experience enabled us to manage lawsuits from the initial instance through to appeal to cassation, and to take enforcement proceedings before the Egyptian Enforcement Court.
Serving a Diverse Client Base
Sadany & Partners provides litigation services to a variety of clients, including:
- International corporations having a subsidiary in Egypt
- Local companies and SMEs
- Real estate developers and contractors
- Banks and financial institutions
- Government authorities and public sector corporations
- Startups and wealthy people
We don't differentiate between clients, but our integrity requires us to provide the same level of commitment, diligence, and support to all our clients, regardless of the extent of their power or influence.
Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners as Their Litigation Lawyers
We are the top choice for the clients for several reasons, including:
" Extensive Advocacy Expertise: We have achieved significant success in major cases involving leading clients.
- Customized Legal Plans: We develop tailored plans for each client's case strategy based on their specific needs and goals.
- Risk Management: We assist the clients in assessing the risks and results of litigation at every step.
- Strong Negotiation Skills: Our objective is to resolve conflicts as effectively as possible through negotiation or mediation, without compromising our clients' interests.
- Insistence and Commitment: We persist in achieving justice and protecting our clients' rights.
Litigation Challenges We Can Help You Overcome
We help the clients avoid or overcome common litigation challenges such as:
- Handling summary requests, injunctions, or freezing orders
- Enforcing foreign verdicts and arbitration decisions in Egypt.
- Addressing the procedural delays or complications
- Preserving a company's reputation during judicial battles
- Dealing with broad-based and multiparty litigation matters
We possess the deep legal knowledge and strategic vision necessary to mentor our clients, even in the most complex legal matters.
Fight for Your Rights with Sadany & Partners
The litigation process can be complicated and stressful, but the support of the right legal partner makes it a good opportunity to fight for your rights and protect your interests. At Sadany & Partners Law Firm, we are dedicated to delivering robust advocacy services, clear and transparent counsel, and exceptional outcomes for every client we represent.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.