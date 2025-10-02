Sadany & Partners: Your Trusted ADR Expert In Saudi Arabia

In today's fast-paced legal environment, particularly following the visionary Vision 2030, the need for seamless, unobtrusive, and effective dispute resolution has never been greater. At Sadany & Partners, we are aware that while litigation can sometimes be unavoidable, it is not always the optimum or most desired option. For those who also value time, business relationships, and privacy, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) offers a much better option—and one for which we are well equipped to assist you.

Seamless Dispute Resolution: A Smarter Alternative to Litigation

Our law firm is cognizant of the fact that court disputes are stressful and time-consuming. With that in mind, our law firm offers the full range of ADR services, from negotiated settlement to mediation and arbitration. These procedures allow us to resolve cases in a manner that is free of cost, delay, and public disclosure heretofore burdening litigation. We work to secure for you a result consistent with your highest good—efficiently, expeditiously, and with the minimum disruption of business or personal affairs.

Efficient, Cost-Free, and Confidential Solutions for Your Disputes

Saudi Arabia pioneered legal growth, i.e., ADR. With the emergence of the Arbitration Law and the Enforcement Law when Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration (SCCA) came into existence, ADR became an option—it became a law subsequently. Friendly settlement growing in favor by the judiciary itself made ADR a more practicable and an even more enticing tool in dispute resolution.

Saudi Arabia's ADR Revolution: Pioneering Legal Growth and Innovation

Regardless of whether your case in the above-named fields is, we are here to help you out. Our specialists have experience of working under the most common ADR instruments, like the SCCA, ICC, LCIA, and UNCITRAL, and thus are always prepared to provide the optimum solution for your case.

Expertise in Leading ADR Frameworks: Tailored Solutions for Every Case

What really sets Sadany & Partners apart, though, is our commitment to never separating legal expertise and human understanding. We do not just have to win cases; we have to provide full, absolute resolution that vindicates your rights, protects your interests, and strengthens the relationships most important to you. Every case gets hands-on attention and our only concern is getting results for you.

Combining Legal Expertise with Human Understanding: Our Commitment to Your Success

