Sierra Leone Strengthens IP Framework

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Sierra Leone has taken a significant step towards modernising its IP regime following Parliament’s unanimous ratification of several key international IP treaties and protocols in July 2026. The ratified instruments include the Singapore Treaty on the Law of Trademarks, the Trademark Law Treaty (Geneva), the Banjul Protocol on Marks administered by ARIPO, the WIPO Copyright Treaty and the Kampala Protocol on Voluntary Registration of Copyright and Related Rights.

These instruments align Sierra Leone’s legal framework more closely with international standards, strengthening the protection of trade marks, copyright and other IP rights while providing greater certainty for investors, innovators and creators. The reforms are expected to support economic growth, encourage innovation and enhance Sierra Leone’s integration into regional and global IP systems.

Of particular interest is Sierra Leone’s accession to the Banjul Protocol on Marks, which provides a regional trade mark filing system through ARIPO. In principle, the system enables trade mark applicants to designate multiple member states through a single application, offering a potentially more efficient route to obtaining protection across participating African jurisdictions.

From a practical perspective, however, the effectiveness of the Banjul Protocol depends on whether the individual member states have incorporated the Protocol into their national laws. Historically, only a limited number of Banjul Protocol member states have updated their legislation to give full effect to ARIPO trade mark registrations. As a result, uncertainty has existed in some jurisdictions regarding the enforceability of ARIPO registrations.

Against this backdrop, the key development to watch will be whether Sierra Leone amends its national trade mark legislation and administrative procedures to fully implement and recognise trade mark rights obtained through the ARIPO system. Until the legislative position becomes clearer, national filings remain advisable.

Overall, these ratifications signal Sierra Leone’s commitment to strengthening its IP ecosystem and creating a more attractive environment for investment and business. They also provide enhanced protection and greater opportunities for entrepreneurs, innovators and rights holders operating both within Sierra Leone and across Africa.