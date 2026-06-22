Trademark Examination In Myanmar’s New Registration Regime

Since the implementation of the Trademark Law 2019 on April 1, 2023, Myanmar has operated under a modern first-to-file trademark system that brings its registration framework closer to international practice.

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Since the implementation of the Trademark Law 2019 on April 1, 2023, Myanmar has operated under a modern first-to-file trademark system that brings its registration framework closer to international practice. As the new regime continues to develop in practice, applicants are increasingly required to navigate formal examination requirements, substantive objections, and procedural deadlines with greater precision.

This article provides a high-level review of the trademark examination process in Myanmar, focusing on the principal stages from initial review to approval, the types of objections commonly raised by the Intellectual Property Department (IPD), and the key considerations for responding effectively. A clear understanding of these issues is essential for applicants seeking to secure registration efficiently and to mitigate avoidable delays or refusals.

Examination Process: Key Stages

Trademark applications filed with the IPD undergo two stages of review.

Formality Examination

The IPD first verifies compliance with procedural requirements, including:

Correct Nice Classification

Clear mark representation

Accurate applicant details

Clearly defined goods or services

Representative details, if the application is filed by a representative

Other formality requirements cover translation and transliteration of any non-English or non-Myanmar elements in the mark, color claim details, applicable disclaimers, and payment of official fees. Deficiencies result in an office action requiring correction within 30 days, which may be extended upon request.

Registrability Examination

The IPD also assesses registrability. A mark may be refused if it:

Lacks distinctiveness

Is descriptive or generic

Misleads the public or violates public order/morality

Contains prohibited state symbols

Only compliant applications proceed to publication.

Responding to Office Actions

Applicants must respond within 30 days of notification from the IPD. Depending on the nature of the objection, strategies may include submitting legal arguments for distinctiveness, providing evidence of acquired distinctiveness, filing appropriate disclaimers, clarifying descriptions such as color claims, or amending the listed goods and services.

If additional time is needed, applicants may file a time extension request before the deadline. Failure to respond or to request an extension by the prescribed deadline results in refusal of the application. Following the examiner’s review of the response and any submitted evidence, applicants may receive a further office action requesting additional amendments or information.

Publication and Opposition

Accepted applications are published in the Trademark Gazette for a 60-day opposition period. During this time, third parties may file opposition based on prior rights or likelihood of confusion, and applicants must respond with supporting arguments and evidence. If the application is unopposed or the opposition is successfully defended, it proceeds to registration.

Registration and Rights

Upon approval and payment of the registration fees, the IPD issues a Certificate of Registration. Registrations are valid for 10 years from the filing date and may be renewed indefinitely in successive 10-year periods. Registration confers exclusive rights to use, enforce, and commercially exploit the mark.

Key Considerations for Applicants

While specific circumstances will likely shape the filing approach and strategy for each mark, some common actions will help in nearly all cases. For instance, applicants should:

Conduct prefiling clearance searches

Avoid nondistinctive or descriptive terms

Ensure accuracy and consistency throughout the application

Monitor and meet all deadlines

Foreign applicants must appoint a certified Myanmar representative. Also, marks that were registered under the former system (i.e., before the implementation of the current Trademark Law) must be refiled to continue benefiting from protection.

Conclusion

Myanmar’s trademark examination framework presents a structured but still evolving process in which careful preparation, accurate filings, and timely responses remain critical to achieving registration. From compliance with formal requirements to addressing substantive objections and navigating the publication and opposition stages, each step requires strategic attention and a sound understanding of local practice.

For brand owners and practitioners, an informed and proactive approach to examination can significantly improve the prospects of successful registration and strengthen long-term trademark protection in Myanmar. As administrative practice continues to mature under the new legal regime, early planning and well-considered responses will remain central to effective portfolio management.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.