Australia's Proposed National AI Framework

In the ongoing conversation surrounding Artificial Intelligence and copyright, the Australian Government has now outlined its intended national approach, with a newly created 'Office of AI'. In a recent HSF Kramer article, Australia's National AI Framework: Copyright, Standards, and a New Office of AI (published 16 July 2026), Tess Mierendorff, Anna Vandervliet, Amalia Stone and Aaron Hayward outline the proposed approach as it currently stands.

The Australian Government has signalled a strong commitment to protecting creators’ rights in the context of AI systems, and plans to introduce a a set of Australian Standards for AI to be overseen by the Office of AI. More detailed Government announcements are expected to follow in the coming months - watch this space for future updates.