ARTICLE
31 July 2026

Australia's Proposed National AI Framework

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In the ongoing conversation surrounding Artificial Intelligence and copyright, the Australian Government has now outlined its intended national approach, with a newly created 'Office of AI'.
Australia Intellectual Property
Tess Mierendorff,Anna Vandervliet,Aaron Hayward
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Tess Mierendorff’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Intellectual Property topic(s)
  • in Australia
  • with readers working within the Technology, Media & Information and Law Firm industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Technology and Employment and HR topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

In the ongoing conversation surrounding Artificial Intelligence and copyright, the Australian Government has now outlined its intended national approach, with a newly created 'Office of AI'. In a recent HSF Kramer article, Australia's National AI Framework: Copyright, Standards, and a New Office of AI (published 16 July 2026), Tess Mierendorff, Anna Vandervliet, Amalia Stone and Aaron Hayward outline the proposed approach as it currently stands. 

The Australian Government has signalled a strong commitment to protecting creators’ rights in the context of AI systems, and plans to introduce a a set of Australian Standards for AI to be overseen by the Office of AI. More detailed Government announcements are expected to follow in the coming months - watch this space for future updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tess Mierendorff
Tess Mierendorff
Photo of Anna Vandervliet
Anna Vandervliet
Photo of Amalia Stone
Amalia Stone
Photo of Aaron Hayward
Aaron Hayward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More