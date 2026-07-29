Hi, My Name Is … Swim Shady? A Recent Setback In Eminem’s Global Trademark Enforcement Efforts Clears The Way For An Australian Beachwear Brand

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Shady’s back, back again—but this time with limited trademark success. In a prior post, we outlined how rapper Eminem has aggressively pursued protection of his trademarks in the United States and abroad, including a petition before the USPTO seeking cancellation of an Australian beachwear brand’s registration for the mark SWIM SHADY. At the time, related proceedings were still pending in Australia. Now, IP Australia, the government agency responsible for trademark registrations, has weighed in.

Australian Proceedings

As all hardcore Eminem fans—and even non-fans—know, Eminem has performed under several alter egos throughout his career, the most famous being Slim Shady. Variations of the Slim Shady persona are protected by a number of registered trademarks owned by Eminem in the United States, including SHADY and SHADY LIMITED (“Marks”). The Marks are also registered in Australia for a slew of goods—until an Australian company called Swim Shady Pty Ltd. (“Swim Shady”) entered the picture.

In March of this year, Swim Shady filed a petition with IP Australia to cancel the goods in classes 18 (bags) and 25 (clothing) under Eminem’s registrations for the Marks. Both Marks had been registered in Australia since 2002. In a separate proceeding, Eminem opposed Swim Shady’s application for SWIM SHADY for among other things, bags and clothing. Cancellation of those goods from the registered Marks, would clear the path to registration of the SWIM SHADY mark.

Under Australian trademark law, an application to cancel a registration or certain goods or services covered thereunder from the register may be made for several reasons including that the registered owner has not used the mark in Australia. In this case, Swim Shady sought cancellation of Eminem’s marks from classes covering goods it offers, namely bags and clothing. Although Eminem presented substantial evidence in support of his opposition to Swim Shady’s petition, IP Australia held that the registrations for the Marks should be cancelled. Specifically, it was determined that Eminem had not used the marks in Australia and that there was no likelihood of confusion if the marks were cancelled.

Non-use by Eminem

Maintaining registered trademark rights in Australia depends on actual use of the mark in connection with the relevant goods or services. A registered mark that has not been used since three years after the issuance of registration may become vulnerable to cancellation for non-use. Here, Swim Shady argued that Eminem (specifically Marshall B. Mathers III, the owner of the registrations) was not using the Marks, placing the burden on him to demonstrate either his own use of the Marks or authorized use by another party.

Interestingly, although Eminem submitted evidence of use, most was not attributable to him. Instead, the evidence showed that the Marks were being used by entities such as his record label, and in connection with merchandise sold through Eminem’s official website, the Shady Records website, and related social media channels. IP Australia found this insufficient. To establish authorized use, Eminem needed to show that he exercised control over the other entities’ use of the Marks. Because he was unable to do so, IP Australia concluded that the evidence did not rebut the claim of non-use.

Despite the finding that Eminem had not used the Marks in connection with the registered goods, he still had one remaining avenue for potential success.

No Likelihood of Confusion

Under Australian trademark law, IP Australia has discretion not to cancel a registration from the register, including where doing so could create a likelihood of consumer confusion. Eminem argued that cancelling the registrations for the Marks would do just that, but the argument was unpersuasive.

Specifically, IP Australia acknowledged that Eminem is a “performer of significant fame in Australia,” but concluded that any reputation demonstrated by the evidence was tied to Eminem as an artist and to the “Slim Shady” persona, rather than to the Marks as indicators of the commercial source of the registered goods. As IP Australia explained, the reputation established by the evidence, “at its highest,” was a reputation in Eminem and the Slim Shady character, not in the Marks “as badges of origin for the Registered Goods.”

In other words, IP Australia readily recognized the strong public association between “Slim Shady” and Eminem’s rap career. What was missing, however, was evidence that consumers associated the Marks with a particular source of the relevant goods. Because that connection was not established, IP Australia declined to exercise its discretion to preserve the registrations.

The Global Impact

This outcome is certainly a setback for Eminem. However, because the dispute arose in Australia, one might assume that it has no implications for his trademark rights elsewhere. The answer, however, is more complicated.

Trademark rights are territorial in nature. Accordingly, the loss of any rights in Australia does not per se affect Eminem’s rights elsewhere. But Swim Shady’s win could provide leverage in a dispute spanning several continents.

As previously noted, Eminem sought to cancel Swim Shady’s US registration for SWIM SHADY. Swim Shady also owns filings for its SWIM SHADY mark in numerous countries, including Japan, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. Eminem has objected to the filings in Japan and the United Kingdom. In a dispute that spans multiple jurisdictions, a win in one can lead to victory, or leverage for negotiations, in another. This is because one country may be of more importance to a party. So, blocking out an opponent in a key jurisdiction in which they operate, say a country that recognizes one as a “performer of significant fame” may have them rethink their enforcement efforts.

It’s unknown whether the parties have discussed settlement. Perhaps Eminem objected to Swim Shady’s filings in multiple jurisdictions merely to preserve rights while the parties talked truce. We don’t know for sure. But it may be a safe bet that Shady will be back, back again to battle Swim Shady on the global stage.

We’ll be there to cover it. Stay tuned.

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