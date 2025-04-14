The Distinctiveness Of Geographical Terms Under EU Trademark Law

Geographical terms in trademarks present a complex challenge under EU law, as they can be understood both as indicators of geographical origin and as distinctive trademark elements. However, the European Union Trade Mark Regulation (EUTMR) sets strict criteria for their registration, particularly when they lack distinctiveness due to descriptiveness.
João Pereira Cabral explores the legal framework for geographical trademarks, the EUIPO's eligibility tests, and key factors in their registration. Understanding these rules helps businesses protect their brand identity in the EU.
