Trademark Protection In Greece: Safeguarding Your Intellectual Property

What is a Trademark?

A trademark is a legally registered sign that distinguishes the goods or services of one business from another. It can include words, designs, letters, numerals, colors, product shapes, packaging, or even sounds. To qualify for registration, a trademark must be distinctive and not generic or descriptive.

Once registered, a trademark grants the owner exclusive rights to its use on products, packaging, printed materials, and promotional content. This protection prevents competitors from using a similar mark, safeguarding brand identity and market position.

There are various types of trademarks, including:

Word marks (text-based names or slogans)

Figurative marks (logos or images)

Combined marks (word and image elements)

Three-dimensional marks (product shapes)

Color marks (specific color combinations)

Sound marks (audio branding)

Trademark Registration in Greece

In Greece, trademarks are protected by the Hellenic Trademark Office (OBI). A Greek trademark registration is valid for 10 years and can be renewed indefinitely every 10 years.

Greece is also a member of the European Union and a signatory to the Madrid Protocol, allowing businesses to extend trademark protection across multiple jurisdictions. Companies can apply for EU-wide trademark protection via the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) or file an international trademark application through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

The primary legislation governing trademarks in Greece is Trademark Law 4679/2020, which transposes EU Directive (EU) 2015/2436 into national law, ensuring alignment with European intellectual property regulations.

When is a Trademark Not Protected?

A trademark cannot be registered if:

It is purely descriptive, meaning it directly describes the product, service, quality, quantity, origin, or value.

It contradicts public order or morality, containing offensive or unethical content.

It is misleading, falsely implying geographical origin, product quality, or nature.

It is identical or similar to an existing registered trademark, leading to consumer confusion.

To avoid legal risks, businesses should conduct a trademark availability search before applying. A legal due diligence check in global trademark databases is highly recommended to ensure the trademark's admissibility and prevent potential legal disputes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.