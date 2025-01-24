Starbucks vs. Starbuds: A Brewing Legal Battle Over Trademark Infringement

Starbucks is brewing up a legal storm! ☕️⚡
Coffee giantStarbucksis locked in a legal battle with the cannabis company, Starbuds. The heart of the dispute? A strikingly similar logo. ☕️🌿
It should be noted that Starbucks takes the protection of its trademarks very seriously: It owns copyright for the siren image and at least a dozen trademark registrations in about 14 classes for the siren image logo; as well as trademark registrations for the word STARBUCKS or STARBUCKS COFFEE. ⭐"
Starbucks claims that Starbuds' use of a mermaid surrounded by a green circle is an outright copy of its iconic branding. They're accusing the cannabis company of trademark infringement, arguing that consumers could easily confuse the two brands. ⚖️
Starbuds, on the other hand, is likely to face an uphill battle. While they might try to argue fair use or parody, the close resemblance of the logos is a significant hurdle. Starbucks has a strong reputation and has aggressively protected its brand. 🛡️
This case is a high-stakes showdown between two big-name companies. Will justice prevail for the coffee giant, or will the cannabis company find a way to brew up a defense? 🍿
Originally published 18 September 2024
