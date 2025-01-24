Starbucks vs. Starbuds: A Brewing Legal Battle Over Trademark Infringement

Coffee giant Starbucks is locked in a legal battle with the cannabis company, Starbuds. The heart of the dispute? A strikingly similar logo. ☕️🌿

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Starbucks is brewing up a legal storm! ☕️⚡

Coffee giantStarbucksis locked in a legal battle with the cannabis company, Starbuds. The heart of the dispute? A strikingly similar logo. ☕️🌿

It should be noted that Starbucks takes the protection of its trademarks very seriously: It owns copyright for the siren image and at least a dozen trademark registrations in about 14 classes for the siren image logo; as well as trademark registrations for the word STARBUCKS or STARBUCKS COFFEE. ⭐"

Starbucks claims that Starbuds' use of a mermaid surrounded by a green circle is an outright copy of its iconic branding. They're accusing the cannabis company of trademark infringement, arguing that consumers could easily confuse the two brands. ⚖️

Starbuds, on the other hand, is likely to face an uphill battle. While they might try to argue fair use or parody, the close resemblance of the logos is a significant hurdle. Starbucks has a strong reputation and has aggressively protected its brand. 🛡️

This case is a high-stakes showdown between two big-name companies. Will justice prevail for the coffee giant, or will the cannabis company find a way to brew up a defense? 🍿

Originally published 18 September 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.