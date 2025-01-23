Balenciaga Triumphs Over Birkenstock: Furry Sandals Design Invalidated

Balenciaga filed an application to invalidate the design of furry sandals registered by Birkenstock, referring...

Balenciaga wins clash with Birkenstock !

What was this dispute about?

Balenciaga filed an application to invalidate the design of furry sandals registered by Birkenstock, referring in its argument to the lack of individual character and the existence of similar sandals offered on Amazon's French marketplace site since 2018.

The Office found that the designer's freedom is wide in this regard, and that the designs under comparison are so highly similar to each other that this would certainly be noticed by the average consumer, and that the challenged Birkenstock design therefore lacks individual character.

Consequently, a European trademark appeals board invalidated the challenged design in the form of furry sandals.

Originally published 20 September 2024

