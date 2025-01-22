Renault: A Powerhouse In The Automotive Market!

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.

Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company