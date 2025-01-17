ARTICLE
Victoria's Secret: Building Elegance Through Trademarks And Designs

Today I will tell you a little about the Victoria's Secret brand, which has been causing a lot of interest in the market since it was founded by Roy Raymond in 1977.
Victoria's Secret is identified with elegance and high-quality products, and by many of you may also be associated with exclusive fashion shows.

However, a key role in building the brand's position and recognition in the market is ensured by Victoria's Secret trademarks and designs!

These include trademarks such as VICTORIA'S SECRET PINK, INCREDIBLE BY VICTORIA'S SECRET, or VICTORIA'S SECRET SPORT, while the designs include, for example, the shapes of perfume bottles or the wings, which are used during the shows by the models called ,Victoria's Secret Angels'.

Follow me to find out more about other brands from the fashion world!

