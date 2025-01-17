Victoria's Secret: Building Elegance Through Trademarks And Designs

KBZ Żuradzka & Wspólnicy Adwokaci i Radcy Prawni Sp. K. has been active since 1991. Until 1999, the legal name of the firm was Biuro Obsługi Prawnej „IUS” S.C. It was a partnership of two legal professional (legal counsel and an advocate). It was later converted into a limited partnership (B. Żuradzka Kancelaria Prawna Sp.K.). Since July 2011, the firm has been operating under its present name. The firm’s founder and mentor is Barbara Żuradzka, a lawyer and a winner of the Golden Skills and Competence Laurel Award from the Regional Chamber of Commerce in Katowice, Poland.
Since 2004, we have been a Polish member of the international Association of Independent European Lawyers (www.aiel.com). This London-based organisation was founded in 1991 and currently has a membership of 30 law firms based in Europe and worldwide, all of them employing a few hundred lawyers in total. This allows us to offer a competitively-priced and efficiently-delivered array of legal services, such as company
Today I will tell you a little about the Victoria's Secret
brand, which has been causing a lot of interest in the market since
it was founded by Roy Raymond in 1977.
Victoria's Secret is identified with elegance and
high-quality products, and by many of you may also be associated
with exclusive fashion shows.
However, a key role in building the brand's position and
recognition in the market is ensured by Victoria's Secret
trademarks and designs!
These include trademarks such as VICTORIA'S SECRET PINK,
INCREDIBLE BY VICTORIA'S SECRET, or VICTORIA'S SECRET
SPORT, while the designs include, for example, the shapes of
perfume bottles or the wings, which are used during the shows by
the models called ,Victoria's Secret Angels'.
Follow me to find out more about other brands from the fashion
world!
