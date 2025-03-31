Will The Poles Bring "A Soldier Of The Future" Into Being? Exoskeleton – An Invention With A Patent Application And The Award Of The President Of The Republic Of Poland

When in 2012 young engineers from the Warsaw University of Technology commenced work on Poland's first exoskeleton, no one could imagine that their invention would gain international recognition and win the award of the President of the Republic of Poland. After years of research, testing and technological iterations, ExoFrame has become a company whose solutions revolutionize both the industry and the military sector. Close cooperation with a patent attorney played a significant role in the process of protection and commercialization of the invention.

Associated with the Warsaw University of Technology, ExoFrame is developing a technology to support the physical strength of the "soldier of the future" in a prestigious project co-financed by the European Defence Found. A few months ago, as part of the 22nd edition of the Economic Award of the President of the Republic of Poland, the President of the Management Board, Adam Zawadzki, received a statuette in the special Research+Development category.

The origin of modern exoskeletons can be traced to military designs. However, they have also found broad and lasting application on the civilian market. It goes without saying that the functional requirements of both markets are similar, as exoskeletons can be used, for example, in transshipment logistics or when using heavy tools. Currently, due to the difficult geopolitical situation in the world, such solutions are particularly promoted and endorsed.

Wherein lies the essence of the Polish invention?

ExoFrame is working on exoskeletons that fit snugly to the human body and allow free, anatomical movement. This approach is implemented through smart mechanical joint solutions and compensation mechanisms which are simple and robust while being capable of imitating the complex movements of human joints.

The company's research addresses several main aspects. Ergonomics when performing various activities is tested, e.g. in warehouses, by women and men, and in addition, the testing is carried out in more extreme conditions, such as parkour courts. The degree to which the solution relieves the musculoskeletal system or the degree of relief depends on the activity performed and the dynamics of the operator's movement, yet the materials used minimize the weight and inertia of the structure, focusing on the choice of light and relatively cheap solutions, such as aluminium and plastics.

The essence of this solution and the novelty that contributed to the decision to file a patent application is that in addition to its ergonomics, the exoskeleton allows to perform work without burdening the human body, which makes using it more convenient and safer for a longer time. Thanks to a special solution, the loads are not transferred directly to the body, which avoids fatigue or injuries.

The key decision: To protect the invention at an early stage

Over the years, the company has developed its know-how, which currently ranks at the forefront of global technologies. The protection of intellectual property rights is an indispensable step in the development of an innovative company whose main capital is knowledge. Patent protection prevents the invention from being appropriated by competitors, which contributes to building a market advantage and increases the value of the company by creating a protective umbrella.

When time is of the essence: Efficient patent application

In the world of innovation, time is of critical importance. ExoFrame, having been aware of the risks involved in submitting an invention for protection too late, sought the comprehensive services of a patent attorney. As a result, it was already at an early stage of the project that it filed a patent application for a key invention, i.e., a smart knee joint which minimizes the burden on the operator's muscles. The attorney ensured that the application was worded properly, minimizing the risk of subsequent formal complications, as well as proposed the possible strategies for protecting the invention in other territories and explained the procedures for patent applications. This enabled ExoFrame to secure its technology and initiate talks with the first investors.

Reward and recognition: How the patent protection helped conquer the market

The investors and customers bore witness to ExoFrame's professional approach to innovation. The outcome? In 2024, the company won the prestigious Economic Award of the President of the Republic of Poland in the R&D category. The final testimony to its success is the interest shown in the technology and solutions by the international players and participation in the prestigious European Defence Fund program.

Having already been granted several patents and possessing extensive experience in cooperation with patent attorneys, we believe that this is the best way to carry out the patent process. Mutual understanding of the needs and efficient communication with a patent attorney are crucial. As engineers, we understand each other perfectly, which makes our cooperation much easier. We have a shared approach to the technical aspects of the inventions, and when you have a good understanding of the technology, it is easier to explain what the uniqueness of our solution is, as well as how to best protect it. Our cooperation is based on full openness to an exchange of ideas, which makes the patent process proceed smoothly and without unnecessary delays – says Adam Zawadzki, the president of the management board of ExoFrame.

To recapitulate: What were the benefits of the cooperation with a patent attorney?

Thanks to the cooperation with a patent attorney, ExoFrame was able to:

effectively secure its technology, avoiding the risk of having it copied by competitors,

accelerate the process of preparing the application documentation and filing the application with the Patent Office, gaining an advantage over competitors,

increase its credibility in the eyes of the investors,

gain a solid basis for development in the domestic and international markets.

The history of ExoFrame's previous inventions has shown that innovation without proper protection becomes an easy prey for competitors. Solutions which once were not filed with the Patent Office ended up being copied by competitors. In this situation, no proper tools were available to fight against unfair competitors. In light of these experiences, ExoFrame decided that in order to obtain proper protection, all key inventions would be filed with the Patent Office. Cooperation with an experienced patent attorney is not a cost, but an investment in the future and technological security of the company.

Plans for expansion into the European market

The technology is enjoying considerable interest and exoskeletons are slowly starting to be deployed, especially in manufacturing enterprises. It seems that in the era of industry 5.0 aimed at harmonious cooperation between human and technology, exoskeletons may just "hit the bullseye." More and more companies are noticing this, which is a sign of rising market awareness.

Currently, work is ongoing in ExoFrame to further improve the technology, which includes implementations (Proof of Concept) with the interested companies. As Mr Adam Zawadzki, the president of the management board of ExoFrame, mentions: "At the same time, we are advancing our offer, adding further functional modules which will increase the versatility of our solution." The growing interest of foreign companies confirms our belief that time has come to expand internationally, especially onto the European market. Europe, being one of the most developed industrial regions, continues to rely heavily on the use of human resources, which translates into great potential for our solution, which reduces the burden on the workers. Moreover, the growing risk of military conflicts serves to increase even further the need for technologies which increase efficiency and security. Therefore, it is important to cooperate with a patent attorney who will guide the applicant through the procedure of Polish and European as well as foreign applications and keep a watchful eye on all the formalities. Furthermore, it is also vital to cooperate with trusted and proven attorneys when dealing with foreign patent offices.

EXOFRAME'S COMMENTARY ON THE AWARD OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF POLAND

Our company was submitted by the Warsaw University of Technology, but we were convinced that we hardly stood a chance. Truth be told, we completely forgot about the submission until we got a phone call from the President's office. It was with astonishment and ennoblement that we welcomed the news of our nomination, especially as we found ourselves among such an excellent group of thriving companies. When it turned out that we were also the prize winners, we were and we still are extremely proud for our many years of work and our desire to create another globally recognizable Polish company offering "made in Poland" products to have been appreciated. Adam Zawadzki, the president of the management board of ExoFrame.

