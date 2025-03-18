Patent Trends For 2025

Both in the area of chemistry and in businesses related to chemical technology, we can observe a dynamic development, especially as regards sustainable development, digital technologies and advanced materials. The European Union's strategic agenda for 2024–2029 focuses on three key areas, i.e. a free and democratic, yet strong and secure, as well as prosperous and competitive Europe. Ensuring high European competitiveness requires innovation, dynamic and sustainable economic development and creating an environment conducive to innovation and enterprise by supporting scientific research and investing in modern technologies such as artificial intelligence and renewable energy.

Patent trends in the field of chemistry for 2025 are predicted based on the analysis of current technological, regulatory and market trends. The year 2025 promises to be a continuation of dynamic changes occurring in the chemical industry in EU Member States. The trends in the chemical industry observed for several years will be reinforced and companies, following these trends and required to adapt their activities to new restrictive regulations, will be forced to introduce further innovations. It is predicted that the industry will be dominated by sustainable chemistry, the circular economy, new materials and nanotechnology, as well as green energy and energy chemistry. As part of their efforts to limit CO 2 emissions and fight climate change, many chemical companies are increasingly implementing policies related to environmental protection, social responsibility and a new business model that supports developing technological innovations , such as fuel cells, energy storage systems and green hydrogen, which is likely to play an increasing role. The growing popularity of biobased and renewable materials is an alternative to traditional petrochemical raw materials. In turn, the use of advanced catalysts will allow for the use of more efficient processes for capturing and converting CO 2 into fuels or chemicals.

For example, international application WO2022217191A1 owned by LANZATECH INC provides an interesting combination, or rather the integration of a fermentation process with an industrial process, in which the produced gases are transferred to a bioreactor for gas fermentation, and then the produced energy is stored. Since most renewable energy sources are periodic/intermittent, cannot be transported and largely depend on meteorological and geographical conditions, energy storage is particularly important. The above-mentioned application provides a method and system for storing energy in the form of biopolymers. The method comprises periodically processing at least part of the electricity generated from a renewable and/or non-renewable energy source in an electrolysis process and then periodically passing at least H 2 , O 2 or CO from the electrolysis process to a bioreactor comprising a culture including a liquid nutrient medium and microorganisms capable of producing a biopolymer and fermenting the culture. In some cases, oxygen is a byproduct of the electrolysis process, therefore, to prevent it from inhibiting the fermentation process of bacterial cultures (e.g., autotrophic or hydrogenotrophic bacteria), it needs to be removed earlier.

American application US2024392331A1 presents a genetically modified Pseudomonas strain which is capable of metabolizing lactose as a sole carbon source in the production of medium chain length polyhydroxyalkanoates. Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs) are naturally produced by many bacteria as intracellular carbon stores, with these biopolymers gaining popularity mainly due to their wide range of physical properties and potential as a substitute for traditional plastics obtained from petrochemical products. The natural biodegradability of PHAs, combined with the use of biomass as a feedstock for production, makes them a key platform within the circular economy framework. However, compared to fossil-based plastics, PHA production is more expensive. In the said application, the microorganisms have been genetically modified to use primarily simple carbohydrates, in particular lactose, as a carbon source for PHA synthesis.

International application WO2024238960A1 filed by UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO REGENTS discloses a method of electrochemical degradation of polyester polymers that uses an electrochemically-generated superoxide anion radical to break down polyesters into their monomers. The method allows for chemical recycling carried out under mild conditions without the need for the use of stoichiometric amounts of strong bases and/or catalysts. Typical examples of polar aprotic solvents that can be used in the above method include, but are not limited to, acetonitrile, dimethyl formamide (DMF), and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO). In the application, superoxide anion radical (with air as O 2 source) has been shown to act as an effective nucleophile in aprotic organic environments, and its use to affect electrophilic ester bond within polyester backbones (e.g., PET) appears very promising.

The use of Guerbet reaction in the method for producing "green" isobutanol also shows considerable potential. International application WO2024235791A1 filed by BASF SE provides a process for the preparation of polyisobutene from olefins and isobutanol obtained by the mixed Guerbet reaction of ethanol and methanol. The presented solution is particularly important as low-carbon alcohols are significant chemical intermediates used in many production processes. Currently, their synthesis is mainly based on the OXO synthesis process, which involves the hydroformylation of olefins followed by their hydration, which is associated with the use of noble metals and harsh reaction conditions of high pressures. As part of the attempts to shift from the use of fossil-based raw materials to biobased raw materials due to their reduced carbon footprint, a preferred method comprises the condensation of methanol, preferably at least partially derived from renewable raw materials, and a second alcohol in the gas phase, yielding an isobutanol-containing reaction mixture, followed by the dehydration of isobutanol to isobutene and polymerization of the thus obtained isobutene to polyisobutene. The condensation of methanol and a second alcohol, preferably ethanol at least partially obtained from renewable raw materials, is carried out in the gas phase in the presence of a catalyst for the condensation of alcohols, which comprises a support material in contact with copper as a promoter, wherein a) the support material includes hydrotalcite-like compounds, preferably hydrotalcite, b) the proportion of the copper promoter is in the range from 0.05 to 5.0 % by weight, c) the support material has a Mg/Al ratio in the range from 90/10 to 70/30, wherein the ratio is based on the weight of the respective oxides, wherein the catalyst may optionally include at least one further promoter element from the group consisting of Pt, Rh, Ru, Pd, Co, Ni, Pd, Cu, Ag, and Au, and the content of the further promoter is in the range from 0.01 to 2 % by weight, preferably from 0.01 to 1 % by weight, provided that the amount of the copper promoter is greater than the amount of the further promoter.

Biomass, which is considered a valuable source of renewable energy, when unprocessed and stored often emits hazardous pollutants. Thus, biomass processing methods will also be an area playing an increasing role in the circular economy and a sustainable power industry. Patents relating to biomass may include various solutions ranging from new processing methods such as thermal processes (pyrolysis, gasification), fermentation or enzymatic processes, through devices and installations, e.g., reactors, fermentors, which will be improved through the development of new systems of automation and control of processes taking place in them, to final products, i.e., biofuels, biogas, biochar or bioplastics and their new applications. For example, international application WO2024220848A2 filed by Bruso LLC describes a method and system for the treatment of raw biomass (e.g., green, wood-plant derived) or waste biomass (e.g., industrial wastes, pulp and paper process wastes, construction materials) to produce valuable products such as wood composites, bioplastics, fertilizers, fuels, glues, resins, and bio-based carbon fibre, while limiting the emission and decarbonization of biomass. Biomass compositions can be mixed with a reagent (e.g., ammonia) to form a mixture which may be reacted to separate one or more components from the biomass (e.g., lignin, polylactic acid, carbon oxides, methane, minerals, volatile or semi-volatile substances) and form a treated biomass composition. The treated biomass can be dried and processed into heating pellets that have a higher calorific value and fewer emissions than conventional heating chips.

Further advancement is also expected in the sector of specialist chemistry, e.g., chemistry for the pharmaceutical industry or cosmetic chemistry, due to growing consumer awareness regarding the composition of preparations and their safety. Such an approach stimulates the development of natural and eco-friendly products and the need to develop novel solutions.

To remain competitive on the global market, the chemical industry in Europe must invest in research& development, innovation and new technologies. The entire European plan, and Polish companies from the chemical sector are also obliged to take appropriate measures in this respect, needs to incorporate EU green transition regulations, which on the one hand strictly limit the freedom of activities and impose high costs on companies to adapt their production processes to these requirements, and on the other hand constitute a driving force for technological progress and innovation. In addition, we can see a growing threat from Asian companies that offer lower production costs. These are the reasons why the chemical industry must focus on innovations and protect such innovations from being copied by competitors by securing its interests, e.g., through patent protection. To properly choose the object of patent protection and be guided through the intricacies of patent procedures, it is worthwhile to enlist the help of a patent and trademark attorney.

And why is it worth investing in patent protection for innovative solutions? Because the patent guarantees the exclusive use of a given solution for an extended period of time, which, provided that periodic fees are paid, is even 20 years, and this may constitute an incentive for further investment in research and development. Also, the licensing of a protected solution allows for the transfer of knowledge and technology between various entities and, as a result, faster development of a given market sector. And bear in mind that a patent can make the company more attractive to investors and potential customers, which translates into its stronger position in the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.