CNIPA Deputy Commissioner Leads Delegation To Brazil, Chile, And Peru For Working Visits

Hu Wenhui, Deputy Commissioner of the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), recently led a delegation to Brazil, Chile, and Peru for working visits upon invitation.

During the visits, Hu held talks with the National Institute of Intellectual Property (INPI) of Brazil, the National Institute of Industrial Property of Chile (INAPI), and the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Intellectual Property Protection (INDECOPI) of Peru respectively, engaging in in-depth discussions on issues including latest IP progress, IP protection and geographical indication (GI) work, trademark examination, IP awareness enhancement and bilateral cooperation. The delegation reached an agreement with the INPI to extend the Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot program and signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) along with a cooperation work plan. The delegation also signed a readout of meeting on bilateral cooperation with the INAPI. Additionally, the delegation visited the Chinese embassies in Chile and Peru, as well as local innovative enterprises and GI product manufacturers, exploring the IP protection needs of Chinese enterprises operating in these countries and the IP protection status for small and medium-sized enterprises in Latin America.(Translated from CNIPA Website Chinese Version)

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/9/19/art_1340_194969.html

