Article

Pharma In Brief - Canada: Federal Court Reduces Claim For Section 8 Damages Based On Defence Of Ex Turpi Causa [MEVACOR® (lovastatin)]

On May 23, 2012, the Federal Court held that Merck Frosst Canada Ltd. ("Merck") is liable to Apotex Inc. ("Apotex") for damages under section 8 of the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations (the "Regulations"), but exercised its discretion to reduce the amount of compensation payable based on a defence of ex turpi causa.