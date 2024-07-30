Tax Disputes Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Luxembourg, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Legal framework

1.1 Which laws govern taxation and tax disputes in your jurisdiction?

The amended Law of 4 December 1967 on Income Tax;

The General Tax Law of 22 May 1931, as modified;

The amended Tax Adaptation Law of 16 October 1934;

The amended Wealth Tax Law of 16 October 1934;

The amended Law of 27 November 1933 relating to the collection of direct contributions, excise duties on brandy and social insurance contributions;

The amended Law of 7 November 1996 on the organisation of the administrative courts;

The amended Law of 1 June 1999 on the regulations governing proceedings before the administrative courts;

The Law of 1 March 2019 amending the Law of 25 November 2014 on the procedure applicable to the exchange of information on request in tax matters; and

The new Code of Civil Procedure.

1.2 Do any other regional, national or supranational rules or regulations have relevance in this regard?

The First and Second EU Anti-tax Avoidance Directives;

The Sixth EU Directive on Administrative Cooperation (DAC 6);

EU Directive 2011/16/EU on information exchange in tax matters;

EU Directive 2016/881 amending Directive 2011/16/EU on the mandatory automatic exchange of information in the field of taxation (country-by-country reporting);

Double tax treaties to which Luxembourg is a signatory;

The European Convention of Human Rights; and

The Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union

1.3 Which authorities are responsible for enforcing the tax laws? What is their general approach to enforcement?

The Constitutional Court.

The administrative order: This has competence to hear cases regarding the substance of the dispute:

The Administrative Tribunal is the first-instance administrative court; and The Upper Administrative Court has jurisdiction over first-instance decisions of the Administrative Tribunal.

The judicial order: This has competence to hear forced collection cases, as follows:

The district courts hear cases at first instance. The Court of Appeal has jurisdiction over first-instance decisions of the district courts. The Court of Cassation is competent to hear cases seeking to reverse or set aside decisions of the Court of Appeal and judgments rendered in last resort by the district courts. An appeal to the Court of Cassation does not constitute a third level of appeal. The Court of Cassation does not retry the case, but merely examines the proper application of the law by courts and tribunals to ensure the consistent interpretation of the law throughout the country.

The Luxembourg Tax Authorities (ACD).

1.4 To what extent do the tax authorities cooperate with (a) other national authorities and (b) their international counterparts in enforcing the tax laws? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

At an international level, the ACD is bound by different mechanisms for the exchange of tax information, including:

the exchange of information on request under the double tax treaties to which Luxembourg is a party;

the automatic exchange of information implemented by EU directives for certain types of income (eg, salary, pension, directors' fees, real estate, life insurance);

the automatic exchange of information implemented by EU directives for advance tax agreements issued by the ACD;

the automatic exchange of information implemented by EU directives for certain types of transactions and arrangements (DAC 6);

the automatic exchange of information under bilateral agreements (ie, the US Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act); and

the automatic exchange of information implemented by multilateral agreements (ie, the Common Reporting Standard).

At a domestic level, the ACD and the Luxembourg value added tax authorities cooperate with each other. The ACD also exchanges information with the Luxembourg Social Security Organisation.

2 Tax investigations

2.1 How do the tax authorities monitor compliance with the tax laws? Does this vary depending on the individual taxpayer or the applicable tax?

Traditionally, a significant proportion of the practice of the Luxembourg Tax Authorities (ACD) was established based on tax clearances submitted by taxpayers in the form of requests for an advance tax agreement (ATA). This practice was based on the law which is still in force.

However, there has been a significant drop in both the number of ATA requests and the number of approvals granted by the ACD.

Therefore, the ACD currently refers to the law stricto sensu. This approach has increased the number of tax audits, reassessments and disputes.

2.2 What typically triggers a tax investigation in your jurisdiction?

The starting point is usually a review of a taxpayer's tax return.

Other red flags for the ACD include:

failure to comply with a request for additional information from the tax authorities; or

the provision of further information which is considered insufficient or incomplete.

In practice, the ACD has discretionary power to decide whether to initiate a tax audit/investigation.

2.3 What is the limitation period for commencing a tax investigation in your jurisdiction?

Tax investigation cannot, in principle, relate to tax years that have already been covered by the statute of limitations.

In Luxembourg, as a main rule, the limitation period is generally five years. An exception applies to cases of non-declaration or additional tax due to incomplete or inaccurate declaration, with or without fraudulent intent: the limitation period for these is 10 years.

2.4 How does a tax investigation typically unfold in your jurisdiction?

Tax investigations usually begin with the issue of a request for information by the ACD.

Tax controls and investigations are thus primarily conducted off-site, although they may also be conducted in-situs. The ACD will proceed with the analysis and verification of documents and information received from the taxpayer. There follows a period of exchange of letters between the ACD and the taxpayer on the issues raised by the ACD. These exchanges are governed by the adversarial rule set out in the General Tax Law. There may also be meetings between the ACD and the taxpayer, which can be assisted by its advisers.

An audit report will then be issued by the ACD in which it mentions the points that have been investigated and its findings thereon. The audit report is transmitted to the concerned tax office, which will proceed with a tax reassessment accordingly.

2.5 What is the typical timeframe for the investigation?

There is no typical timeframe for a tax investigation. This will depend on:

the volume of documents to be investigated; and

the specific situation of the taxpayer.

2.6 What powers do the tax authorities have in conducting their investigation, in relation to (a) the taxpayer itself, (b) its employees and (c) third parties?

Under Luxembourg law, the ACD has wide powers – especially since the legal provisions governing tax investigations are old and imprecise. De facto, the ACD has discretionary powers.

Third parties: Any person other than taxpayer – with the exception of persons designated as close relatives – must also provide the ACD with information on facts that are important:

for the purposes of a tax inspection; or

in the context of a tax investigation procedure to determine the amount of tax due.

Information must be provided truthfully and in good faith. Anyone who is unable to provide information from memory must consult the accounting documents and books at his or her disposal and, if necessary, extract notes therefrom. Information must be provided in the form and content specified by the ACD in accordance with the laws and implementing provisions.

In principle, attorney-client privilege may be invoked by qualified lawyers (who are duly registered with the Luxembourg Bar), except when they are involved in tax advisory activities.

Attorney-client privilege may still be binding on the ACD where:

lawyers are engaged in pre-litigation or litigation activities; or

a lawyer's responses to questions about his or her client could expose the client to the risk of criminal prosecution.

Based on the domestic regulations still in force, banks may still oppose the lifting of banking secrecy to the ACD to avoid having to disclose information requested.

In certain cases, a person who is questioned may refuse to answer questions which, if answered, would expose him or her, or his or her relatives, to criminal prosecution.

2.7 On what grounds, if any, can taxpayers refuse to disclose commercial information during the investigation?

In general, the burden of proof in order to reduce a tax charge rests with the taxpayer, so it is in the taxpayer's interests to communicate all information justifying such a reduction to the ACD.

De facto, a taxpayer that is subject to a tax investigation cannot refuse to disclose.

With regard to attorney-client privilege and banks' professional secrecy, please see question 2.6.

2.8 Can the taxpayer object to or challenge the tax investigation? Are any other avenues available for resolving the matter?

When preparing a tax return, the taxpayer must provide all necessary information to the best of its knowledge. The form and content of declarations must comply with the requirements of the ACD.

When filling in tax forms, the taxpayer must answer all questions. Questions and answers must be formulated in such a way as to enable the ACD to verify the accuracy of the taxable basis.

Tax returns must be accompanied by the documents required under the applicable laws and regulations.

Upon request, taxpayers may also be required to confirm that they have provided information in good faith. Any intentionally incomplete or inaccurate declaration, or any failure to declare, is punishable by an administrative fine.

On request, taxpayers must prove the accuracy of their tax returns. Where a tax return gives rise to suspicion, the taxpayer must:

expand on it;

clarify the facts; and

where possible, prove its assertions.

Upon request, the taxpayer must produce business records, books and documents, as well as any documents important for tax assessment purposes, so that they can be consulted and verified accordingly.

The same obligations apply to transactions between associated companies with regard to transfer pricing matters.

During a tax investigation, the taxpayer cannot object to or challenge the ongoing proceedings.

Once an audit report has been completed and issued by the ACD, a reassessment will be conducted by the relevant tax office. At that stage, the taxpayer can appeal the tax reassessment.

2.9 What actions can the tax authorities take if the taxpayer does not cooperate in the investigation?

The ACD may enforce the orders that it issues within the limits of its legal powers by means of fines, which are directly payable by the taxpayer.

Individual penalty payments may not exceed €25,000.

The costs of third-party enforcement and direct constraint may be recovered in advance, in an amount to be provisionally estimated.

Direct coercion may be used only if:

the order cannot be executed in any other way; or

there is imminent danger.

Before ordering a coercive measure, the obliged party must be invited to perform the required act through:

the threat of a coercive measure; and

the establishment of a reasonable timeframe for performance.

The summons and threat must be made in writing, unless the situation is extremely urgent.

In addition, the ACD may unilaterally impose an ex officio assessment on an estimated, lump-sum tax basis, that most likely will be unfavourable to the taxpayer.

2.10 Can the tax authorities exercise discretion in their treatment of the taxpayer in exceptional circumstances (eg, insolvency)?

The ACD may file for bankruptcy against a taxpayer that cannot pay the tax amount due.

2.11 Do tax authorities have any leeway to settle in the course of tax investigations?

As the ACD has discretionary powers, it is free to decide whether it has received sufficient information to stop a tax investigation.

However, it is currently not possible for taxpayers to enter into transactions with the ACD in order to reach a settlement.

2.12 If the investigation concludes that taxes are overdue, what powers do the tax authorities have to collect them? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

The ACD will first issue a warning to the taxpayer to pay the tax amount due.

If the taxpayer does not respond, the ACD can initiate the following forced collection measures:

direct constraint;

a summons to pay; and

a summons on a third-party holder.

In addition, the ACD has the right to:

impose a mortgage on the taxpayer's house; and

seize the taxpayer's wages.

2.13 On what grounds are penalties imposed and how are these calculated?

Incomplete or inaccurate declarations are punishable by a fine of between 5% and 25% of the taxes evaded. The law specifies that intent on the part of the taxpayer is required.

Simple tax fraud is punishable by a fine of between 10% and 50% of the taxes evaded. The undue advantage may relate to either the amount of tax evaded or undue refunds. The penalty imposed under Section 396(1) of the General Tax Law requires that the following be established:

An unjustified tax advantage has been granted; or

A tax liability has been set which is lower than the amount that should have been withheld had the actual situation been established.

In case of unintentional tax evasion, the administrative fine:

must not exceed 25% of the amount of tax evaded or the refund unduly obtained; and

must be at least 5% of the tax evaded or the refund unduly obtained.

2.14 On what grounds is interest levied and how is this calculated?

Late interest is calculated as follows:

For personal income tax and corporate income tax, the monthly rate amounts to 0.6% of the claimed amount;

For net worth tax, the monthly rate amounts to 1% of the claimed amount; and

For municipal business tax, the monthly rate amounts to 1% of the claimed amount.

2.15 What defences are typically available to the taxpayer?

During a tax audit, the taxpayer benefits from certain protections based on general principles of law:

The ACD must use the most appropriate means to achieve the desired goal (principle of adequacy);

These measures must be the least invasive to the taxpayer's privacy (principle of necessity); and

The severity of the necessary measures employed must be balanced against their effect on the public interest (balancing principle).

2.16 Can the results of the tax investigation have criminal implications for the taxpayer? Does this vary depending on the individual taxpayer?

Yes.

The following are punishable as aggravated tax fraud:

The tax evaded is more than 25% of the annual tax actually due and at least €10,000;

The undue reimbursement is more than 25% of the annual reimbursement actually due and at least €10,000; or

The amount of annual tax evaded or the annual refund to be made exceeds €200,000.

The penalties for aggravated tax fraud include:

imprisonment for between one month and three years; and

a fine of between €25,000 and an amount representing six times the amount of tax evaded or the refund unduly obtained.

If the fraud involves a significant amount – either in absolute terms or in relation to the annual tax due or the annual refund due – and has been committed through the systematic use of fraudulent manoeuvres designed to conceal relevant facts from the authorities or to persuade them of inaccurate facts, this will constitute the crime of ‘tax swindling' and will be punishable by:

imprisonment for between one month and five years; and

a fine of between €25,000 and 10 times the amount of tax evaded or the refund unduly obtained.

2.17 If the tax investigation has criminal implications for the taxpayer, are the answers to any of the above questions different?

No.

3 Voluntary disclosure and amnesties

3.1 Are any voluntary disclosure or amnesty programmes applicable in your jurisdiction? Does this vary depending on the applicable tax?

Currently, there is no voluntary disclosure or amnesty law applicable in Luxembourg.

Taxpayers that wish to proceed with the regularisation of their tax situation must contact the Luxembourg Tax Authorities on a case-by-case basis and submit their pending tax returns. Depending on the case, penalties may be imposed.

4 Forum for tax disputes

4.1 In what forum(s) are tax disputes heard in your jurisdiction? Is there any choice of forum available?

See question 1.3.

4.2 Who is the fact finder in a tax dispute? Does this change based on venue?

N/A.

5 Filing a tax dispute

5.1 What is the limitation period for filing a tax dispute in your jurisdiction?

Administrative Tribunal: The recourse for reformation (for a definition, see question 9.1) must be filed with the Administrative Tribunal within three months of receipt of the Luxembourg Tax Authorities' (ACD) decision rejecting the claim against the concerned tax assessment.

If the ACD does not reply to the claim against the tax assessment, the recourse for reformation must be filed with the Administrative Tribunal within six months of filing of the claim.

Upper Administrative Court: An appeal must be lodged with the Upper Administrative Court within 40 days of notification of the Administrative Tribunal's judgment/decision.

5.2 What are the formal requirements for filing a tax dispute?

Administrative Tribunal: The original and four certified true copies of the recourse for reformation must be filed with the Administrative Tribunal before the three-month deadline (see question 5.1) expires.

Four sets of supporting documents relating to the recourse for reformation must also be filed with the Administrative Tribunal at the same time as the recourse for reformation.

Upper Administrative Court: The original and four certified true copies of the recourse for reformation must be filed with the Administrative Tribunal before the 40-day deadline (see question 5.1) expires.

Four sets of supporting documents relating to the recourse for reformation must also be filed with the Administrative Tribunal at the same time as the recourse for reformation.

Judicial Tribunal: In case of opposition to forced collection measures, service of summons by a bailiff is required.

5.3 What are the procedural and substantive requirements for filing a tax dispute?

There is no new legal demand, but new means/proofs are allowed.

5.4 Is there any possibility for collective proceedings (eg, involving several taxpayers or multiple tax assessments)?

No.

5.5 Must the sum in contention be paid into court before a tax dispute is filed?

Yes – as a main rule, the filing of an appeal does not suspend payment of the tax amount claimed by the ACD.

By derogation from the main rule, a request for a stay of execution may be filed with:

the head of the ACD at the claim stage; or

the president of the Administrative Tribunal at the judicial stage.

5.6 Has the filing of a tax dispute any effect on the payment of tax or the collection possibilities for the authorities?

No – see question 5.5.

5.7 If the tax dispute is decided in favour of the authorities, is late interest due if the tax has not been settled? If the tax dispute is decided in favour of the taxpayer and the tax had already been settled, is interest due by the state?

If a tax dispute is decided in favour of the tax authorities, late interest is due if the tax has not been settled.

If a tax dispute is decided in favour of the taxpayer and the tax has already been settled, no interest is due by the state.

6 Disclosure and privilege

6.1 What rules apply to disclosure in your jurisdiction? Do any exceptions apply?

The main rule is the duty to cooperate with the Luxembourg Tax Authorities.

Exceptions do exist for banks and qualified lawyers who are duly registered with the Luxembourg Bar.

See question 2.6.

6.2 What rules on third-party disclosure apply in your jurisdiction?

See question 2.6 regarding banks.

6.3 What rules on privilege apply in your jurisdiction?

See question 2.6 regarding attorney-client privilege.

7 Evidence

7.1 What types of evidence are permissible in tax disputes in your jurisdiction? Is expert evidence accepted?

Proof can be provided by any means except by oath.

Expert reports and studies are acceptable.

7.2 What is the applicable standard of proof?

The following rules govern the burden of proof:

As a main rule, the burden of proving the facts triggering tax liability rests with the Luxembourg Tax Authorities (ACD); while the burden of proving the facts releasing the taxpayer from tax liability or reducing the tax charge rests with the taxpayer.

In case of hidden dividend distribution, according to case law, the burden of proof rests primarily with the ACD. The ACD must conduct an impartial and objective examination of the taxpayer's tax returns and identify any elements which appear doubtful and which could indicate the existence of hidden dividend distributions. If the ACD can point to a set of circumstances that makes such a distribution likely and that have not been clarified or documented by the taxpayer, it can question the economic reality of the transaction and assume an undue reduction in the company's profits, without having to justify it exactly.

In this case, the burden of proof is reversed, with the taxpayer having to prove that: