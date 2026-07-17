Ghana’s Tax Outlook 2026

- in Africa
- in Africa
- in Africa
- within Corporate/Commercial Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)
- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
In this inaugural edition of our Tax Legal Outlook, our contributors, Seth Asante, Godwin Ofosuhene Nkrumah and Joel Telfer Jnr, examine the developments that shaped Ghana’s tax system in 2025.
This comprehensive publication explores legislative amendments, evolving policy positions, changes in administrative and enforcement practice, as well as emerging dispute trends and what they signal for taxpayer exposure.
Through this publication, our tax team aims to provide taxpayers, whether multinational corporations or domestic enterprises, and professional advisers with a clear, practical and forward-looking assessment of where Ghana’s tax framework stands and where it is likely headed.
Read the full publication here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]