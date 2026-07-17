Ghana’s Tax Outlook 2026

This inaugural edition examines the key developments that shaped Ghana's tax system in 2025, exploring legislative amendments, evolving policy positions, changes in administrative and enforcement practice, and emerging dispute trends. The publication provides taxpayers and professional advisers with a clear, practical assessment of Ghana's current tax framework and future direction.

Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah is a leading full-service law firm in Ghana with in-depth expertise and experience in providing first-rate legal services for international and local clients in all sectors of the economy.

Article Insights

Seth Asante’s articles from Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah are most popular: in Africa

in Africa

in Africa Bentsi-Enchill Letsa & Ankomah are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries

In this inaugural edition of our Tax Legal Outlook, our contributors, Seth Asante, Godwin Ofosuhene Nkrumah and Joel Telfer Jnr, examine the developments that shaped Ghana’s tax system in 2025.

This comprehensive publication explores legislative amendments, evolving policy positions, changes in administrative and enforcement practice, as well as emerging dispute trends and what they signal for taxpayer exposure.

Through this publication, our tax team aims to provide taxpayers, whether multinational corporations or domestic enterprises, and professional advisers with a clear, practical and forward-looking assessment of where Ghana’s tax framework stands and where it is likely headed.

Read the full publication here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.