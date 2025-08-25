Ghana's 2025 Tax Reforms: VAT On Insurance, Fuel Levy Hikes, And A New Informal Sector Scheme

As Ghana prepared to usher in a new era of revenue mobilization and fiscal reform, three major tax policies were set to take effect in July 2025. These reforms—the introduction of Value Added Tax (VAT) on non-life insurance premiums, a revised Energy Sector Fuel Levy, and the rollout of the Modified Taxation Scheme for informal sector operators—represented a bold move by the government to widen the tax base, reduce exemptions, and strengthen public finance.

Below is an in-depth look at each policy and its implications for businesses, consumers, and the broader economy.

1. VAT on Non-Life Insurance Premiums: A New Taxable Supply

Beginning July 1, 2025, a 15% VAT was applied to premiums paid on non-life insurance policies. This change, introduced under the VAT (Amendment) Act, 2023 (Act 1107), marked a significant shift in Ghana's taxation landscape.

What Did It Cover?

The VAT applied to general insurance products such as:

Fire and property insurance

Marine and travel insurance

Burglary, liability, and personal accident insurance

Workmen's compensation insurance

These services were classified as taxable supplies under the VAT Act, 2013 (Act 870), as amended.

What Was Exempt?

Motor insurance remained VAT-exempt due to its mandatory nature under Ghanaian law. The aim was to maintain affordability for vehicle owners and avoid disruption in compliance.

When Did It Apply?

All non-life insurance policies issued, renewed, or amended on or after July 1, 2025, attracted VAT. Policies issued and fully paid before that date were not affected unless altered.

VAT on Claims?

No VAT was charged on insurance claims, as claims represented compensation for losses and were not considered taxable transactions.

Insurer Responsibilities

Insurance companies were expected to:

Issue clear invoices indicating VAT components

Update accounting systems and train staff

Register for VAT with the GRA

Educate clients about the change

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), in partnership with the National Insurance Commission (NIC), launched a public education campaign to support industry readiness and consumer awareness.

2. Revised Energy Sector Fuel Levy: Price Hikes for a Purpose

Ghana's Energy Sector Levy (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1141) introduced a GH₵1 per litre increase in fuel levies, effective July 16, 2025. This affected petrol, diesel, marine gas oil, and naphtha—doubling the existing levy on some products.

The Numbers

Petrol: Rose from GH₵0.95 to GH₵1.95 per litre

Rose from GH₵0.95 to GH₵1.95 per litre Diesel & Others: Similar increases applied

Similar increases applied LPG: Remained at GH₵0.73 per litre

Why the Hike?

The government expected to generate GH₵5.7 billion annually, which would go toward:

Repayment of over US$3.1 billion in energy sector debt

Ensuring continuity of power generation through 2025

Pushback and Public Outcry

The policy faced criticism from various groups:

GPRTU (Transport Union): Warned of fare hikes and even threatened a strike

Warned of fare hikes and even threatened a strike Opposition MPs: Claimed the levy was rushed through without consultation

Claimed the levy was rushed through without consultation Think Tanks (e.g., ASEC): Called for structural reforms instead of quick tax fixes

Despite the backlash, supporters like the IMF described the levy as "prudent" for debt management. Analysts from CERPA projected revenue gains but cautioned that inflationary effects and exchange rate risks could temper the benefits.

Impact on Citizens

The levy was expected to trigger a 6–8% rise in fuel prices, with corresponding fare hikes between 10–15%. Low-income and rural communities were likely to feel the greatest strain due to higher transport dependency.

