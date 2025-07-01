ARTICLE
1 July 2025

ENSign: Bad Debts And Tax: What Every Business In Ghana Should Know (Video)

E
ENS

Contributor

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
Cletus Banseh, a partner in tax, chats to David A Asiedu in another episode in the tax audit series. They discuss what bad debts are, how they influence your company's tax position and how to obtain some tax relief.
Ghana Tax
Cletus Danliar Banseh and David A. Asiedu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cletus Danliar Banseh
Cletus Danliar Banseh
Photo of David A. Asiedu
David A. Asiedu
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
