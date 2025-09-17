Tax Exemption For Associations And Foundations: An Opportunity Governed By A Strict Regime

In Switzerland, setting up a non-profit association or foundation may allow for complete exemption from income and capital taxes. However, this tax privilege is neither automatic nor unconditional. It is based on a demanding legal framework, refined by case law, clarified by administrative circulars (circular no. 12 of the Swiss Federal Tax Administration) and interpreted differently depending on the canton. In practice, it is not uncommon for organisations to fail to obtain this status due to a lack of precise answers to the increasing demands of the tax authorities.

This article addresses the main aspects of the tax regime applicable to entities pursuing purposes of public interest, with a particular focus on associations. While this analysis is approached through the associative prism, the principles discussed are generally transposable to foundations, with the necessary adjustments being essentially of a statutory or organizational nature.

A public utility approach, legally regulated

The exemption is based on Article 56, letter g of the Federal Direct Tax Act (FDTA), which provides that legal entities pursuing public utility or public service purposes may be exempted from direct taxation, provided that their funds are dedicated exclusively and irrevocably to that purpose. This principle is applied in a similar manner at cantonal level.

The central criterion is that of public interest. As confirmed by the established case law of the Federal Supreme Court and doctrinal analyses, this concept covers disinterested activities carried out in the public interest and intended for an open circle of beneficiaries. The association must serve the community at large and not a closed group of members, a profession, a family, or a specific interest group.

The purpose of the association must therefore be clearly oriented towards the common good: charitable, social, educational, ecological, cultural activities, etc. Tax case law generally excludes political activities from the scope of public benefit. The Federal Supreme Court recently confirmed (ATF 9C_430/2024) that collecting signatures for a popular initiative does not justify tax exemption, as such activity was deemed to promote partisan interests, assimilated to the private interests of members.

Finally, merely declaring such purposes in the articles of association is not sufficient: it must also be demonstrated that the association pursues such activities in an effective and continuous manner.

An appropriate legal form and aligned articles of association

The association must be established in accordance with Articles 60 et seq. of the Swiss Civil Code. The content of the articles of association is of fundamental importance. They must include clauses considered mandatory, such as the prohibition to distribute profits, the irrevocable allocation of funds to the stated purpose, and the transfer of remaining assets, upon liquidation, to another tax-exempt entity pursuing a similar goal.

Governance is also scrutinised. If board members receive high remuneration, excessive reimbursement of expenses, or hold multiple remunerated management functions within the association, this may be interpreted as a deviation from the non-profit purpose and lead to a denial of exemption.

Administrative vigilance: grey areas to anticipate

In practice, certain situations make analysis more difficult. This is particularly the case when the association employs several staff members, pays significant salaries, or bears substantial expenses (travel, allowances, prestigious premises, etc.).

Whenever doubts arise as to whether resources are definitively dedicated to a public-interest purpose, the tax authorities may refuse or withdraw the exemption.

In such circumstances, it is strongly advisable to submit a formal tax ruling request. Such a ruling allows the taxpayer to present, in advance, all factual, statutory, and organizational elements of the association, and to obtain a formal position from the tax authorities on the possibility of exemption. This process is particularly relevant in borderline situations (presence of paid staff, services rendered to related parties, significant ancillary economic activity, etc.). Moreover, the ruling constitutes a proactive dialogue with the tax administration, securing the legal position of the entity in the long term.

A documented procedure and continuous monitoring

The application for exemption requires the submission of a complete file, including the signed articles of association, the minutes of incorporation, a business plan, a provisional budget, and any evidence of actual activity (partnership agreements, actions taken, reports, etc.). In the most rigorous cantons, annual financial statements and an organizational chart may be required at the initial application stage.

Even once granted, exemption is not immutable. The association must continue to file tax returns, and any change in its purpose, statutes, or governance may result in a reassessment of its favorable tax status.

Finally, it should also be reminded that tax exemption opens the right to the deductibility of donations made to the association, provided that it is included on the official list published by the administration. Such public recognition is a significant source of financing, both from individuals and corporate sponsors.

Reduced taxation even without exemptions

Denial of tax exemption by the cantonal authorities does not automatically result in an unduly heavy tax burden, compared with companies. In fact, in the absence of formal recognition of public utility, associations remain subject to a specific favorable regime, distinct from that applicable to commercial companies. At the federal level, income tax applies only above CHF 5'000, at the moderate rate of 4.25%. At the cantonal level, most cantons also apply a reduced tax rate, generally around 50%, to non-profit legal entities, even when they are not formally exempt. This reduced taxation reflects recognition of their specific mission and selfless operation. It provides a favourable framework, although less advantageous than complete exemption.

A nuanced exemption

It must be emphasized that tax exemption, even when granted, does not extend to all taxes. It applies to direct taxes, namely federal direct tax (IFD), cantonal and communal taxes on income and capital, and under certain conditions, supplementary real estate tax where the property is directly allocated to the exempt activity.

By contrast, other taxes remain applicable regardless of public utility status. These include value added tax (VAT), tax at source levied on salaries paid to employees not fiscally resident in Switzerland or holding a permit B, as well as real estate capital gains tax and transfer duties, which are subject to specific regimes. Their application depends on the nature of the transaction, the canton, and the allocation of the property. These aspects must be examined separately in the global tax analysis of the association.

Conclusion

The Swiss tax exemption regime for associations constitutes an attractive, yet strictly regulated framework. For founders of non-profit projects, it is essential to address this issue at the outset, anticipating both formal and substantive requirements. In complex cases, obtaining a tax ruling is an essential tool for security. Tax authorities expect a rigorous and coherent demonstration of the pursuit of genuine public interest. Only under these conditions can an association secure recognition of its public utility, including on the tax front, and ensure the long-term sustainability of its mission.

Exonération fiscale des associations et des fondations : une opportunité encadrée par un régime exigeant

En Suisse, la création d'une association ou d'une fondation à but non lucratif permet d'envisager une exonération complète de l'impôt sur le bénéfice et le capital. Ce privilège fiscal, toutefois, n'est ni automatique ni inconditionnel. Il repose sur un cadre juridique exigeant, affiné par la jurisprudence, précisé par les circulaires administratives (notamment la circulaire n°12 de l'AFC), et interprété de manière différenciée selon les cantons. Dans les faits, il n'est pas rare d'échouer dans l'obtention de ce statut, faute de réponses précises aux exigences croissantes des autorités fiscales.

Dans cet article, nous abordons les différents aspects du régime fiscal applicable aux entités poursuivant un but d'utilité publique, en nous concentrant sur le cas des associations. Si cette matière est traitée à travers le prisme associatif, il convient de garder à l'esprit que les principes exposés sont globalement transposables aux fondations. Les adaptations nécessaires relèvent alors essentiellement de considérations statutaires et organisationnelles.

Une logique d'utilité publique, encadrée juridiquement

L'exonération repose sur l'article 56, lettre g de la LIFD, qui prévoit que les personnes morales poursuivant un but d'utilité publique ou de service public peuvent être exonérées de l'imposition directe, pour autant que les fonds soient affectés exclusivement et irrévocablement à ce but. Ce principe est repris de manière analogue au niveau cantonal.

Le critère central est celui de l'utilité publique. Comme le rappelle la jurisprudence constante du Tribunal fédéral et les analyses doctrinales, ce concept recouvre une activité désintéressée exercée dans l'intérêt général, à destination d'un cercle de bénéficiaires ouvert. L'association doit Suvrer pour la collectivité et non pour un cercle restreint de membres, une profession, une famille, ou un groupe d'intérêt.

La finalité de l'association doit donc être clairement orientée vers le bien commun : activité caritative, sociale, éducative, écologique, culturelle, etc. La jurisprudence fiscale exclut en principe les activités politiques du champ de l'utilité publique. Le Tribunal fédéral a récemment confirmé (ATF 9C_430/2024) que la récolte de signatures pour une initiative populaire ne pouvait justifier une exonération fiscale, estimant qu'elle relevait de la promotion d'intérêts partisans, assimilés à des intérêts propres des membres.

Enfin, il ne suffit pas d'énoncer ce but dans les statuts : encore faut-il démontrer une activité effective et continue en ce sens.

Une forme juridique appropriée et des statuts alignés

L'association doit être constituée selon les articles 60 ss du Code civil. Le contenu des statuts est fondamental. Ceux-ci doivent intégrer des clauses considérées comme impératives, telle que par exemple l'interdiction de distribuer des bénéfices, l'irrévocabilité de l'affectation des fonds, ou encore le transfert des actifs restants en cas de liquidation à une autre entité exonérée poursuivant un but similaire.

La gouvernance est également scrutée. Si les membres du comité reçoivent des rémunérations élevées ou des remboursements de frais excessifs, ou s'ils cumulent des fonctions dirigeantes rémunérées dans l'association, cela peut être interprété comme un détournement de l'objet désintéressé et entraîner un refus d'exonération.

La vigilance de l'administration : des zones grises à anticiper

Dans la pratique, certaines situations rendent l'analyse plus délicate. C'est le cas notamment lorsque l'association emploie plusieurs salariés, attribue des rémunérations importantes, ou prend en charge des frais significatifs (déplacements, indemnités, locaux de prestige, etc.).

Dès lors qu'un doute existe sur la définitive affectation des ressources à un but d'utilité publique, l'administration fiscale peut refuser l'exonération ou la retirer.

Dans ces cas de figure, il est fortement recommandé de formuler une demande sous forme de rescrit fiscal (ruling). Ce rescrit permet de présenter à l'avance à l'autorité fiscale tous les éléments factuels, statutaires et organisationnels de l'association, et d'obtenir une position formelle sur la possibilité d'exonération. Il est particulièrement pertinent lorsqu'on se situe à la limite des critères (présence de personnel rémunéré, prestations à des tiers proches, activité économique accessoire significative, etc.). Ce ruling est aussi une manière d'engager un dialogue proactif avec l'administration et de sécuriser la situation juridique sur le long terme.

Une procédure documentée et un contrôle continu

La demande d'exonération nécessite la production d'un dossier complet, comprenant les statuts signés, le procès-verbal de constitution, un plan d'activités, un budget prévisionnel, et tout élément attestant l'activité effective (contrats de partenariat, actions menées, rapports, etc.). Dans les cantons les plus rigoureux, la présentation des comptes annuels et d'un organigramme peut être exigée dès la première demande.

Même une fois obtenue, l'exonération n'est pas figée. L'association doit continuer à déposer ses déclarations fiscales, et toute évolution de son objet, de ses statuts ou de sa gouvernance peut conduire à une remise en cause du statut fiscal favorable.

Il convient enfin de rappeler que l'exonération fiscale ouvre également droit à la déductibilité des dons versés à l'association, à condition qu'elle figure sur la liste officielle publiée par l'administration. Cette reconnaissance publique représente un levier de financement non négligeable, tant auprès des particuliers que des entreprises mécènes.

Une fiscalité allégée même sans exonération

Le refus d'une exonération fiscale par l'administration cantonale ne signifie pas pour autant un alourdissement systématique de la charge fiscale, par rapport aux sociétés. En effet, en l'absence de reconnaissance formelle d'utilité publique, les associations restent soumises à un régime fiscal spécifique favorable, distinct de celui des sociétés commerciales. Au niveau fédéral, l'impôt sur le bénéfice net ne s'applique qu'à partir de CHF 5'000, et ce au taux modéré de 4.25 %. À l'échelon cantonal, la plupart des cantons appliquent également un taux d'imposition réduit, généralement de l'ordre de 50 %, aux personnes morales à but non lucratif, même lorsqu'elles ne sont pas formellement exonérées. Cette fiscalité allégée reflète la reconnaissance de leur mission spécifique et de leur fonctionnement désintéressé. Elle constitue un cadre favorable, bien que moins avantageux qu'une exonération complète.

Une exonération à nuancer

Il convient de rappeler que l'exonération fiscale, même accordée, ne s'applique pas à tous les impôts. En effet, elle s'applique aux impôts directs, à savoir l'impôt fédéral direct (IFD), l'impôt cantonal et communal (ICC) sur le bénéfice et le capital, ainsi qu'à certaines conditions à l'impôt immobilier complémentaire (IIC) lorsque l'immeuble est directement affecté à l'activité exonérée.

En revanche, d'autres impôts restent applicables, indépendamment du statut d'utilité publique. C'est notamment le cas de la taxe sur la valeur ajoutée (TVA), de l'impôt à la source prélevé sur les salaires versés à des employés non domiciliés fiscalement en Suisse ou en possession d'un permis B, ou encore de l'impôt sur les gains immobiliers et des droits de mutation, qui relèvent de régimes spécifiques. Leur application dépend de la nature de l'opération concernée, du canton et de l'affectation de l'actif immobilier. Ces aspects doivent être examinés de manière distincte lors de l'analyse fiscale globale de l'association.

Conclusion

L'exonération fiscale des associations suisses constitue un dispositif attractif, mais strictement encadré. Pour les porteurs de projets à but non lucratif, il est crucial de penser à cette question en amont de la constitution de l'entité, en anticipant les exigences tant formelles que matérielles. Dans les cas complexes, l'obtention d'un rescrit fiscal (ruling) est un outil de sécurisation incontournable. L'administration fiscale attend une démonstration rigoureuse et cohérente de la poursuite d'un véritable intérêt général. C'est à ce prix que l'association pourra inscrire son action dans la durée, avec la reconnaissance de sa vocation d'utilité publique, y compris sur le plan fiscal.

Steuerbefreiung für Vereine und Stiftungen: eine Chance, die strengen Auflagen unterliegt

In der Schweiz kann die Gründung eines gemeinnützigen Vereins oder einer Stiftung unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen zu einer vollständigen Befreiung von Einkommens- und Kapitalsteuern führen. Dieses Steuerprivileg ist jedoch weder automatisch noch bedingungslos. Es basiert auf einem anspruchsvollen gesetzlichen Rahmen, der durch Rechtsprechung präzisiert, durch Verwaltungserlasse (insbesondere Kreisschreiben Nr. 12 der Eidgenössischen Steuerverwaltung) konkretisiert und je nach Kanton unterschiedlich ausgelegt wird. In der Praxis kommt es nicht selten vor, dass Organisationen diesen Status nicht erhalten, weil sie die zunehmenden Anforderungen der Steuerbehörden mangels präziser Antworten nicht erfüllen können.

In diesem Artikel beleuchten wir die verschiedenen Aspekte des Steuerregimes, das für Organisationen mit gemeinnütziger Zielsetzung gilt und konzentrieren uns dabei auf den Fall von Vereinen. Auch wenn das Thema aus der Perspektive von Vereinen behandelt wird, ist zu beachten, dass die dargestellten Grundsätze in der Regel ebenso für Stiftungen gelten. Die nötigen Anpassungen betreffen daher in erster Linie statutarische und organisatorische Fragen.

Ein gesetzlich geregelter gemeinnütziger Ansatz

Die Grundlage für die Steuerbefreiung bildet Artikel 56 Buchstabe g des Bundesgesetzes über die direkte Bundessteuer. Er sieht vor, dass juristische Personen mit einem gemeinnützigen oder öffentlichen Zweck von der direkten Besteuerung befreit werden können, sofern ihre Mittel ausschliesslich und unwiderruflich diesem Zweck dienen. Dieses Prinzip gilt in ähnlicher Form auch auf kantonaler Ebene.

Zentrales Kriterium ist der gemeinnützige Zweck. Wie die gefestigte Rechtsprechung des Bundesgerichts und die juristische Fachliteratur bestätigen, umfasst dieses Konzept uneigennützige Tätigkeiten, die dem Gemeinwohl dienen und sich an einen offenen Kreis von Begünstigten richten. Der Verein muss für die Allgemeinheit tätig sein und darf nicht einem eingeschränkten Kreis von Mitgliedern, einer Berufsgruppe, einer Familie oder einer Interessengemeinschaft zugutekommen.

Der Vereinszweck muss daher eindeutig dem Gemeinwohl dienen, beispielsweise durch gemeinnützige, soziale, bildungsbezogene, ökologische oder kulturelle Aktivitäten. Politische Tätigkeiten sind nach der steuerrechtlichen Rechtsprechung in der Regel von der Gemeinnützigkeit ausgeschlossen. So entschied das Bundesgericht kürzlich (BGE 9C_430/2024), dass das Sammeln von Unterschriften für eine Volksinitiative keine Steuerbefreiung rechtfertigt, da es der Förderung parteipolitischer Interessen dient und somit den Eigeninteressen der Mitglieder gleichkommt.

Schliesslich reicht es nicht aus, diesen Zweck in den Statuten festzuhalten. Es muss auch belegt werden, dass in diesem Sinne eine effektive und kontinuierliche Tätigkeit ausgeübt wird.

Eine geeignete Rechtsform und abgestimmte Statuten

Der Verein muss gemäss den Artikeln 60 ff. des Zivilgesetzbuches gegründet werden. Der Inhalt der Statuten ist dabei von zentraler Bedeutung. Sie müssen zwingend vorgeschriebene Klauseln enthalten, wie etwa das Verbot der Gewinnausschüttung, die Unwiderruflichkeit der Mittelverwendung oder die Übertragung des verbleibenden Vermögens im Fall einer Liquidation an eine andere steuerbefreite Organisation mit ähnlicher Zielsetzung.

Auch nach Erteilung ist die Steuerbefreiung nicht dauerhaft. Der Verein muss weiterhin seine Steuererklärungen einreichen und jede Änderung seines Zwecks, seiner Statuten oder seiner Organisation kann zum Entzug des steuerlichen Vorteils führen.

Zudem berechtigt die Steuerbefreiung Spenderinnen und Spender dazu ihre Zuwendungen an den Verein abzuziehen, sofern dieser auf der von der Verwaltung veröffentlichten offiziellen Liste aufgeführt ist. Diese öffentliche Anerkennung stellt eine wichtige Finanzierungsquelle dar, sowohl durch Privatpersonen als auch durch Unternehmenssponsoren.

Administrative Wachsamkeit: Graubereiche im Voraus erkennen

IIn der Praxis erschweren bestimmte Situationen die Analyse. Dies gilt insbesondere, wenn ein Verein mehrere Mitarbeitende beschäftigt, hohe Löhne zahlt oder erhebliche Ausgaben tätigt (Reisen, Spesen, repräsentative Räumlichkeiten usw.).

Bestehen Zweifel daran, ob die Mittel letztlich tatsächlich einem gemeinnützigen Zweck dienen, können die Steuerbehörden die Befreiung verweigern oder wieder entziehen.

In solchen Fällen wird dringend empfohlen, ein Gesuch in Form eines Tax Rulings einzureichen. Ein solches Ruling ermöglicht es, sämtliche tatsächlichen, statutarischen und organisatorischen Details des Vereins vorab den Steuerbehörden darzulegen und eine verbindliche Stellungnahme zur Möglichkeit der Steuerbefreiung zu erhalten. Dies ist insbesondere relevant, wenn die Kriterien im Grenzbereich liegen (z. B. bei angestellten Mitarbeitenden, Leistungen an nahestehende Dritte oder einer bedeutenden wirtschaftlichen Nebentätigkeit). Das Ruling ist zudem ein Mittel, um einen proaktiven Dialog mit den Behörden zu führen und die rechtliche Situation langfristig abzusichern.

Dokumentiertes Verfahren und laufende Kontrolle

Das Gesuch um Steuerbefreiung erfordert die Einreichung eines vollständigen Dossiers, das unter anderem die unterzeichneten Statuten, das Gründungsprotokoll, einen Businessplan, ein Budget sowie Nachweise über die tatsächliche Tätigkeit (Partnerschaftsvereinbarungen, durchgeführte Massnahmen, Berichte usw.) enthält. In besonders strengen Kantonen können bereits bei der Erstanmeldung Jahresabschlüsse und ein Organigramm verlangt werden.

Auch nach der Erteilung ist die Befreiung nicht unveränderlich. Der Verein muss weiterhin Steuererklärungen einreichen, und jede Änderung seines Zwecks, seiner Statuten oder seiner Organisation kann zu einer erneuten Prüfung des steuerlichen Sonderstatus führen.

Zudem sei daran erinnert, dass die Steuerbefreiung das Recht auf die Abzugsfähigkeit von Spenden an den Verein eröffnet, vorausgesetzt er ist auf der offiziellen, von der Verwaltung veröffentlichten Liste aufgeführt. Diese öffentliche Anerkennung stellt eine bedeutende Finanzierungsquelle dar, sowohl durch Privatpersonen als auch durch Unternehmenssponsoren.

Tiefere Steuern auch ohne Steuerbefreiung

Die Ablehnung einer Steuerbefreiung durch die kantonalen Behörden bedeutet nicht zwangsläufig eine deutlich höhere Steuerbelastung im Vergleich zu Unternehmen. Ohne die formale Anerkennung der Gemeinnützigkeit unterliegen Vereine weiterhin einem speziellen, begünstigten Steuerregime, das sich vomjenigen kommerzieller Unternehmen unterscheidet. Auf Bundesebene wird die Gewinnsteuer nur auf Beträge über 5'000 CHF erhoben und dies zu einem moderaten Satz von 4,25 %. Auf kantonaler Ebene wenden die meisten Kantone ebenfalls einen reduzierten Steuersatz an, in der Regel rund 50 %, für gemeinnützige juristische Personen, selbst wenn diese nicht formell befreit sind. Diese reduzierte Besteuerung würdigt ihre besondere Aufgabe und ihren uneigennützigen Charakter. Sie schafft ein günstiges Umfeld, wenn auch weniger vorteilhaft als eine vollständige Steuerbefreiung.

Eine Steuerbefreiung mit Einschränkungen

Es ist zu beachten, dass eine gewährte Steuerbefreiung nicht für alle Steuerarten gilt. Sie betrifft nur direkte Steuern. Dazu zählen die direkte Bundessteuer (DBG) sowie die kantonale und kommunale Steuer (StG) auf Gewinn und Kapital. Unter bestimmten Voraussetzungen kommt auch die zusätzliche Liegenschaftssteuer (IIC) hinzu, wenn die Liegenschaft unmittelbar für die von der Befreiung erfasste Tätigkeit genutzt wird.

Andere Steuern bleiben jedoch unabhängig vom Status der Gemeinnützigkeit anwendbar. Dazu gehören insbesondere die Mehrwertsteuer (MWST) sowie die Quellensteuer auf Löhnen von Mitarbeitenden ohne steuerrechtlichen Wohnsitz in der Schweiz oder mit B-Bewilligung. Zu diesen Steuern zählen zudem die Grundstückgewinnsteuer und die Handänderungssteuer, die eigenen Regelungen unterliegen. Die Anwendung dieser Steuern hängt von der Art des Geschäfts, vom Kanton und von der Nutzung der Liegenschaft ab. Diese Punkte sollten bei der steuerlichen Gesamtanalyse des Vereins gesondert geprüft werden.

Fazit

Die Steuerbefreiung für Schweizer Vereine ist eine attraktive Möglichkeit. Sie unterliegt jedoch strengen Vorgaben. Für Verantwortliche gemeinnütziger Projekte ist es wichtig, dieses Thema bereits vor der Gründung der Organisation zu berücksichtigen. Sowohl die formalen als auch die materiellen Anforderungen sollten frühzeitig eingeplant werden. In komplexen Fällen ist eine steuerliche Vorabklärung (Tax Ruling) ein wichtiges Instrument zur Absicherung. Die Steuerbehörden erwarten einen klaren und nachvollziehbaren Nachweis, dass der Verein tatsächlich dem öffentlichen Interesse dient. Dies ist der Preis dafür, dass der Verein seine Tätigkeit langfristig mit Anerkennung seiner Gemeinnützigkeit auch steuerlich fortführen kann.

