Developments In The Foundation Sector, In Particular The New Zurich Guidelines On Tax Exemption

Presentation of current developments in the foundation sector:
- Foundation report 2025
- Legislative project for liberalization of the Swiss family foundation (abolition of the prohibition of maintenance foundations)
- New developments for charitable foundations, in particular new practice guidlines of the Zurich tax authority
- Permissibility of adequate remuneration for foundation councils
- Permissibility of charitable activities abroad according to the same rules as charitable activities in Switzerland
- Permissibility of impact investments
- Outlook
