Thinking About Moving To Malta? Here's What You Need To Know About The Nomad Residence Permit

Malta is gaining popularity among remote workers for its warm climate, English-speaking population, and strategic location in the Mediterranean. For non-EU nationals looking to work remotely, Malta's Nomad Residence Permit offers a legal way to live and work on the sunny island.
What Is the Nomad Residence Permit?
The permit allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals to reside in Malta while working remotely for an overseas employer, running a business abroad, or offering freelance services. Local employment in Malta is not allowed under this permit.
Key Features
- The permit is valid for 1 year, renewable up to 3 years;
- Designed for location-independent professionals;
- Allows family members to relocate to Malta;
- Offers access to Malta's healthcare, services, and infrastructure.
Who Can Apply?
You must:
- Be a non-EU/EEA/Swiss national;
- Work remotely for clients or companies outside Malta;
- Earn at least €2,700/month (gross);
- Have valid travel documents, health insurance, and accommodation;
- Pass a background check.
Here are the key tax perks for Nomad Residence Permit holders:
- Flat 10% income tax on remote work for non-Maltese clients or employers;
- 12-month tax exemption from authorised work income;
- Double taxation relief may be available;
- Other income (e.g. dividends, interest) remitted to Malta is taxed at the normal staggered rates up to 35%.
Why Malta?
Malta offers:
- Reliable internet and co-working spaces;
- An English-speaking environment;
- Safe, family-friendly surroundings;
- Good travel connections in and out of Europe, Africa and Middle East.
Malta's Nomad Residence Permit presents a compelling option for remote workers seeking a sunny, English-speaking base in Europe. With its straightforward application process, attractive lifestyle, and growing digital infrastructure, Malta is well-positioned to be a top destination for digital nomads. If you're a non-EU national looking for a secure and welcoming environment to live and work remotely, Malta might just be your next home.
