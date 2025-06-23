Thinking About Moving To Malta? Here's What You Need To Know About The Nomad Residence Permit

Malta is gaining popularity among remote workers for its warm climate, English-speaking population, and strategic location in the Mediterranean.

GVZH Advocates is a modern, sophisticated legal practice composed of top-tier professionals and rooted in decades of experience in the Maltese legal landscape. Built on the values of acumen, integrity and clarity, the firm is dedicated to providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction, making sure that legal solutions are soundly structured, rigorously tested, and meticulously implemented.

Malta is gaining popularity among remote workers for its warm climate, English-speaking population, and strategic location in the Mediterranean. For non-EU nationals looking to work remotely, Malta's Nomad Residence Permit offers a legal way to live and work on the sunny island.

What Is the Nomad Residence Permit?

The permit allows non-EU/EEA/Swiss nationals to reside in Malta while working remotely for an overseas employer, running a business abroad, or offering freelance services. Local employment in Malta is not allowed under this permit.

Key Features

The permit is valid for 1 year, renewable up to 3 years;

Designed for location-independent professionals;

Allows family members to relocate to Malta;

Offers access to Malta's healthcare, services, and infrastructure.

Who Can Apply?

You must:

Be a non-EU/EEA/Swiss national;

Work remotely for clients or companies outside Malta;

Earn at least €2,700/month (gross);

Have valid travel documents, health insurance, and accommodation;

Pass a background check.

Here are the key tax perks for Nomad Residence Permit holders:

Flat 10% income tax on remote work for non-Maltese clients or employers;

12-month tax exemption from authorised work income;

Double taxation relief may be available;

Other income (e.g. dividends, interest) remitted to Malta is taxed at the normal staggered rates up to 35%.

Why Malta?

Malta offers:

Reliable internet and co-working spaces;

An English-speaking environment;

Safe, family-friendly surroundings;

Good travel connections in and out of Europe, Africa and Middle East.

Malta's Nomad Residence Permit presents a compelling option for remote workers seeking a sunny, English-speaking base in Europe. With its straightforward application process, attractive lifestyle, and growing digital infrastructure, Malta is well-positioned to be a top destination for digital nomads. If you're a non-EU national looking for a secure and welcoming environment to live and work remotely, Malta might just be your next home.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.