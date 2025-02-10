ARTICLE
10 February 2025

New Luxembourg Tax Circular On Meal Vouchers

AM
Arendt & Medernach

Contributor

Arendt & Medernach logo

About Arendt

Arendt combines the entire value chain of services dedicated to Asset Managers, Banks, Insurers, Public Institutions and Private Clients operating in Luxembourg.

-Legal & Tax
-Regulatory & Consulting
-Investor Services

Legal & Tax

We assist clients in structuring and running their business from a legal and tax standpoint across Luxembourg. Our teams directly serve international clients or work in close collaboration with foreign partner law firms.

Together with our regulatory consultants and investor services experts, we bridge the gap between legal/tax advice and its implementation. We deliver best-in-class services along our clients’ business life cycles.

The 450 legal experts of Arendt & Medernach have a wealth of experience in a wide variety of specialisations. Together, they are able to advise on a complete range of 15 complementary practice areas

Explore Firm Details
On 31 January 2025, the Luxembourg tax authorities issued Circular L.I.R. n° 115/21, which replaces the previous circular on meal vouchers dated 3 December 1993.
Luxembourg Tax
Alain Goebel,Philipp Jost,Vincent Mahler
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 31 January 2025, the Luxembourg tax authorities issued Circular L.I.R. n° 115/21, which replaces the previous circular on meal vouchers dated 3 December 1993. The new circular aims to provide clarifications on the updated regime introduced by the Grand Ducal regulation of 25 September 2023, applicable from the 2024 tax year, regarding digitisation of meal vouchers and clarification of their usage, without introducing any substantive changes.

In particular, the new circular is a reminder that the transitional period allowing the grant and issuance of paper vouchers ended in December 2024. As of January 2025, all meal vouchers must be issued in digital form. The vouchers must be granted for the purchase of meals or food products from an affiliate established in Luxembourg, and they are valid for 12 months.

The circular also reiterates that the use of vouchers is no longer limited to working days and that their use is now restricted to a maximum of 5 units per day.

For reference, the applicable tax exemption is now based on an amount ranging between the average meal value (€2.80, as set by the Grand Ducal regulation dated 28 December 1990) and a maximum of €15 (compared to €8 under the previous regulation), effective from 2024 onward. The regulation does not impose a limit on the total value of a meal voucher (nor does the new circular). Therefore, the maximum tax exemption amounts to €12.20 for meal vouchers issued with a value of €15 or more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alain Goebel
Alain Goebel
Photo of Philipp Jost
Philipp Jost
Photo of Thierry Lesage
Thierry Lesage
Photo of Vincent Mahler
Vincent Mahler
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More