In January 2025, the Department of Home Affairs will implement a new visa program called the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS), offering pre-registration, expedited visa processing and dedicated visa adjudicators for Mainland China and Indian nationals entering South Africa for tourism purposes. Since lengthy visa processing times for both visa nationals make it difficult for them to visit South Africa, this program is expected to boost the tourism sector for these nationals. The program is likely to be extended to other visa nationals entering South Africa in the future. We will provide updates on this development when the Department publishes related program details.

