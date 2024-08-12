General Work Visa Documentary Requirements Waived For Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders applying for a General Work Visa no longer need to obtain a recommendation letterfrom the Department of Employment and Labour, or proof of qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority.

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders applying for a General Work Visa (GWV) no longer need to obtain a recommendation letter (aka 'labour certificate') from the Department of Employment and Labour, or proof of qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority. Previously, ZEP holders were required to obtain these documents before applying for a GWV at the Department of Home Affairs, which could take up to 28 weeks. This waiver aims to streamline GWV waiver application processes for ZEP holders. This will ultimately support the department's broader initiative to reduce regulatory challenges and clear existing visa backlogs.

