ARTICLE
12 August 2024

General Work Visa Documentary Requirements Waived For Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders applying for a General Work Visa no longer need to obtain a recommendation letterfrom the Department of Employment and Labour, or proof of qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority.
South Africa Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP) holders applying for a General Work Visa (GWV) no longer need to obtain a recommendation letter (aka 'labour certificate') from the Department of Employment and Labour, or proof of qualifications evaluated by the South African Qualifications Authority. Previously, ZEP holders were required to obtain these documents before applying for a GWV at the Department of Home Affairs, which could take up to 28 weeks. This waiver aims to streamline GWV waiver application processes for ZEP holders. This will ultimately support the department's broader initiative to reduce regulatory challenges and clear existing visa backlogs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More