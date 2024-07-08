Additional Concession Granted For Individuals With Pending Applications Due To Processing Delays

Update - July 5, 2024: Foreign nationals with pending long-term visa applications (including appeals and waivers) as of June 30, 2024, have been granted a further temporary extension of status until December 31, 2024. However, this does not apply to individuals holding short-term visas issued for 90 days or less who have applied for a renewal but whose application has not been adjudicated as of June 30, 2024; these individuals are required to leave South Africa within 90 calendar days from the date of expiry of the initial short-term visa.

Update - February 1, 2024: Visa waiver applications still pending as of November 30, 2023 are automatically renewed until June 30, 2024.

December 22, 2023: The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) has granted an additional concession to foreign nationals whose applications for waivers, long-term visas, and appeals are still pending as of November 30, 2023, due to the ongoing backlog of applications. Specifically, the DHA will now allow individuals applying for these items and those who seek to abandon their applications to depart and re-enter South Africa, whereas normally they would not be readmitted for having overstayed in the country. However, individuals with pending applications may be asked by immigration officers to show a receipt that they had submitted their application both on exit and re-entry to South Africa and those individuals who are visa-required must apply for their visa before returning to South Africa. However, short-term visa holders who applied for an extension of their visa as of November 30, 2023 are required to leave the country if they have not received a decision on their application by February 23, 2024.

