Sierra Leone has introduced modernised trade mark procedures, effective immediately, bringing greater clarity for brand owners.

New Trade Mark Regulations Now in Effect

Sierra Leone's Trade Marks Regulations, 2024 officially took effect following their publication as Statutory Instrument No. 19 of 2024, marking a major upgrade to the country's trade mark system. The new rules streamline the entire process by requiring prescribed statutory forms for all filings and setting clearer timelines for examination, opposition, renewals, and reinstatements.

Updated fees and administrative practices accompany the new framework, helping to modernise overall trade mark administration and provide more predictable procedures for applicants. For a deeper look at these developments see our full article here.

