ENSign | Legal Bytes Over Coffee: Episode 1 | 2026 (Podcast)
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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.
South Africa
Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
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A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.
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