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22 April 2026

ENSign | Legal Bytes Over Coffee: Episode 1 | 2026 (Podcast)

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ENS

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ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.
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A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.
South Africa Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Ridwaan Boda and Priyanka Raath
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Ridwaan Boda’s articles from ENS are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
  • in Africa
  • in Africa

A podcast where tech, media and telecoms law meets real conversation, one legal byte at a time.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Ridwaan Boda
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Priyanka Raath
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