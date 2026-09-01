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Africa Tax In Brief

E ENS More Contributor ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

This issue of ENS' tax in brief provides a comprehensive snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa, including VAT notices, SARS publications, advance tax rulings, and customs and excise updates. The bulletin covers critical updates on VAT modernisation consultation, binding private rulings on employee incentive trusts and loan claim distributions, and tariff amendments affecting traveller allowances and agricultural tire imports.