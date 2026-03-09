2026 South African Budget Speech | Special ENSight Roundup

The 2026 National Budget provides an important moment to assess emerging trends, policy shifts and the impact on the South African landscape. Below is our special edition of the 2026 National Budget ENSight, featuring some of our tax experts.

With the 2026 Budget Speech approaching, the VAT debate is likely to shift from rate hikes to clearer policy and practical fixes, including long awaited clarity on the VAT treatment of gold bullion.

VAT dominated headlines in 2025, but after a year of taking centre stage, the spotlight appears to be shifting.

The South African Revenue Service is entering a new era. Two major projects, relating to the recovery of over ZAR500 billion in tax debt and the automation of the tax system as a whole, will work in tandem to improve compliance

South Africa faces a sharp rise in illicit alcohol and tobacco trade, with illegal production and smuggling undermining revenue, harming public trust and threatening the country's global standing

The upcoming Budget Speech is expected to address several key priorities: government spending, tax policies, debt sustainability and financing for critical areas including energy, water and municipal services.

South Africa's crypto regulatory landscape is rapidly shifting, with recent tax and exchange control changes setting the stage for key announcements expected in the 2026 Budget Review

