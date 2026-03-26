Ethiopia’ Investment Incentives Regulation No. 586/2026 — Key Changes And Practical Implications For Investors

Ethiopia has enacted Council of Ministers Regulation No. 586/2026 (published in the Federal Negarit Gazette No. 17, 23 February 2026) to implement a refreshed regime of tax and customs incentives for holders of investment licenses under the Investment Proclamation.

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1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Ethiopia has enacted Council of Ministers Regulation No. 586/2026 (published in the Federal Negarit Gazette No. 17, 23 February 2026) to implement a refreshed regime of tax and customs incentives for holders of investment licenses under the Investment Proclamation. The Regulation is aligned with the Income Tax Proclamation’s incentive-enabling provisions and is intended to replace and modernize the system previously provided under Regulation No. 517/2022 (as amended).

For investors, the significance is less in the headline “incentives” and more in how access is conditioned: the framework is increasingly rules-based, documentation-heavy, and performance-linked. In practice, the Regulation raises the premium on (i) getting the incentive eligibility analysis right at licensing stage, (ii) aligning procurement and construction documentation with customs requirements, and (iii) maintaining audit-ready records to avoid suspension, termination, or claw-back risks.

2. WHAT THE REGULATION CHANGES IN PRACTICE

A. Incentive toolkit: from “tax holidays” to a mix of reduced rates, deductions and targeted customs relief

Rather than relying primarily on broad, uniform exemptions, Regulation No. 586/2026 operationalizes incentives through a defined toolkit that combines: (i) income tax incentives (including reduced rates “reduced from the regular” rate), (ii) a one-time deduction of capital expenditure at commencement of operations (subject to a minimum investment threshold), and (iii) customs duty and tax incentives for qualifying imports, supported by post-import controls. The overall direction is to shift benefits toward investment scale, compliance capability and demonstrable economic contribution (e.g., jobs and foreign currency generation), rather than headline incentives alone.

1. Deductible capital expenditure: a scale-sensitive, front-loaded benefit (Article 14; Table 2)

The Regulation introduces a deductible capital expenditure allowance calculated in accordance with rates and conditions set out in Table 2, applicable when qualifying capital goods are placed into income-generating use. Importantly, eligibility is limited to investors that invest at least USD 2,000,000 (or the Birr equivalent) in the relevant activities. Second, eligibility for reduced income tax rates (Article 7(2)) requires an investment of at least USD 10,000,000 (or the Birr equivalent), except for small and medium enterprises, which may benefit under directives issued by the Ministry.

Practical implication: this design favors larger, capital-intensive projects and may influence transaction structuring (e.g., whether an expansion is treated as an “investment” for incentive purposes and whether project costs are sequenced to meet the threshold). It also increases the need for disciplined capitalization, fixed-asset registers and cost substantiation from day one.

2. Income tax incentives: sector- and location-sensitive relief with tighter timing rules

The Regulation maintains income tax incentives as a core lever, but the structure is more granular: it relies on sector listings, supports differentiated treatment for Special Economic Zones, and defines a reduced rate as a distinct incentive tool. The Regulation also tightens the administration and timing of incentives: where an incentive request is submitted late, the investor may only access the unused remainder of the incentive period, and access to incentives depends on proper certification and compliance with procedural requirements.

Practical implication: investors should plan incentive applications early and align “start of operations” and certification milestones to avoid losing material value.

3. Customs duty and tax incentives: value depends on documentation, not entitlement (Article 27 and related provisions)

Customs duty and related tax incentives remain available for qualifying imports, but the Regulation emphasizes post-import verification requirements. Notably, where construction materials are imported with incentives, investors must submit every three months a certificate from the authority that issued the construction permit confirming the materials were used for their intended purpose (with a stated carve-out for materials entering SEZs).

Practical implication: procurement, customs clearing, and project delivery teams need an integrated compliance workflow; otherwise, the incentive may be undermined by audit findings, delays in certification, or documentation gaps.

B. Eligibility, ring-fencing and ongoing reporting: incentives come with a compliance operating model (Article 17 and related provisions)

A notable feature of the Regulation is the emphasis on traceability of incentive-backed income and costs. Investors become entitled to income tax incentives upon submitting accounting records to the appropriate tax authority in line with the Income Tax Proclamation. Where an investor operates in two or more incentive-eligible fields, the income of each investment must be reported separately for incentive purposes.

Practical implication: multi-line businesses should expect ring-fencing in audits; weak cost allocation and intercompany pricing will create a real risk of incentive disallowance or disputes over the eligible income base.

C. Anti-abuse limitations and value-leakage risks: incentives can be lost without careful sequencing (including Article 19 and timing rules)

The Regulation contains guardrails designed to prevent “incentive shopping.” For example, it restricts access to incentives where an investor closes an incentive-generating investment and re-enters an incentive-eligible field in a manner aimed at obtaining additional incentives the investor may be denied income tax incentives for a period broadly linked to the incentives previously enjoyed. Separately, the non-refundability of taxes paid before certification and the loss of part of the incentive period if application is delayed can materially reduce the economic value of incentives.

Practical implication: investors should model incentives as a function of timing, not just eligibility, and treat licensing, construction, commissioning and tax registration as an integrated critical path.

D. Performance agreements and suspension risk: incentives are increasingly conditional

The Regulation contemplates the use of performance agreements as a governance tool for incentives. A performance agreement may allow the Government to suspend an incentive where the taxpayer fails to fulfil obligations under the agreement, and the Ministry is expected to issue a model performance agreement specifying core terms, failure scenarios and consequences.

Practical implication: where performance agreements are applied in practice, investors should treat them as enforceable “quasi-regulatory” instruments and ensure internal monitoring against deliverables (local content, employment, export or forex metrics, timelines) to reduce suspension and dispute risk.

E. SEZ and location differentiation: reliance on Ministry directives (Table 1 and related provisions)

The Regulation anchors sector eligibility in Table 1 and then delegates important operational detail to subsidiary legislation, including (i) specifying sub-sectors under each listed sector and (ii) determining the incentive duration for sub-sectors (within the principal sector cap). It also contemplates differentiated periods for enterprises established far from Central Regions, including for SEZ enterprises.

Practical implication: incentives analysis should be treated as a living exercise: the exercise of the legal entitlement depends not only on the Regulation but also on secondary instruments and administrative interpretation. Investors should therefore build in flexibility in project financial models and monitor new directives closely.

F. Governance, enforcement and claw-back: incentives are reversible

The Regulation makes clear that investment incentives are conditional benefits rather than vested rights. Under Article 31, if an investment license is revoked, the investor is required to return all incentives previously acquired. Article 32 authorizes the Ministry of Finance to issue detailed procedures for reclaiming improperly obtained or misused incentives, ensuring that claw‑back is not discretionary but governed by clear rules. In addition, Article 33 introduces administrative penalties for government officials who fail to submit required reports, with sanctions of up to three months’ salary. Together, these provisions reinforce that incentives are reversible, subject to strict monitoring, and embedded in an accountability framework that applies both to investors and to regulatory authorities.

Practical implication: investors should assume more routine cross-checks between investment institutions, tax and customs authorities making internal controls, document retention, and governance around incentive use essential.

3. OVERALL ASSESSMENT: OPPORTUNITIES REMAIN, BUT INCENTIVES ARE NOW TIED TO A COMPLIANCE REGIME

Regulation No. 586/2026 reflects a policy choice to keep Ethiopia competitive on investment cost, while tightening the mechanics through which incentives are accessed and retained. The Regulation’s most consequential shift is operational: it embeds incentives in process (certification, accounting records, separate reporting, and post-import verification) and potentially performance agreements that allow suspension for non-fulfilment.

For well-advised investors, this can create greater predictability (clear tables, defined tools, and clearer oversight pathways). For others, the same framework increases the risk that incentives become available in law but lost in execution due to timing slippage, weak documentation, or inadequate tax and customs controls.

4. PRACTICAL ACTION POINTS FOR INVESTORS

Confirm sector eligibility under Table 1 and current directives , including whether your precise sub-sector is covered and what incentive duration applies.

, including whether your precise sub-sector is covered and what incentive duration applies. Lock in timing by aligning licensing, tax registration, incentive certification and commencement of operations to avoid non-refundability and “unused remainder” loss.

by aligning licensing, tax registration, incentive certification and commencement of operations to avoid non-refundability and “unused remainder” loss. Design accounting ring-fencing early , especially where you operate multiple lines of business, to support separate income reporting during incentive periods.

, especially where you operate multiple lines of business, to support separate income reporting during incentive periods. Assess eligibility for the deductible capital expenditure (Article 14; Table 2), including whether your investment meets the USD 2,000,000 threshold and which costs qualify.

(Article 14; Table 2), including whether your investment meets the USD 2,000,000 threshold and which costs qualify. Treat customs incentives as a project controls issue by building quarterly certification and document trails into procurement and construction management (not as a back-office task).

by building quarterly certification and document trails into procurement and construction management (not as a back-office task). Prepare for performance agreement obligations where applicable, including internal KPI monitoring to reduce suspension risk once model agreements/directives are issued.

where applicable, including internal KPI monitoring to reduce suspension risk once model agreements/directives are issued. Model claw-back scenarios (e.g., license revocation or misuse findings) and ensure board-level visibility of incentive conditions and documentation responsibilities.

5. CONCLUSION

Regulation No. 586/2026 is now in force as published, and it should be approached as both a fiscal opportunity and a compliance framework. Investors that integrate tax, customs and project governance early—rather than treating incentives as a late-stage add-on—will be best positioned to secure and retain benefits while managing enforcement and claw-back risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.