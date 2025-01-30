Promulgation Of The Railway Safety Act 30 Of 2024

At present the National Railway Safety Regulator Act 16 of 2002 applies to the safety management of certain railways. The Act does, however, not apply to a railway in a mine which is underground and to which the provisions of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002 and the Mine Health and Safety Act 29 of 1996 apply.

On 02 December 2024, Parliament promulgated the Railway Safety Act 30 of 2024. This Act will come into operation on a date fixed by the President by proclamation in the Gazette. In terms thereof, the National Railway Safety Regulator Act will be repealed.

