The Capetown Convention And Challenges Of Implementation In Nigeria

The Cape Town Convention on International Interests in Mobile Equipment, commonly known as the Cape Town Convention (CTC), is an international treaty that standardises transactions involving movable property. The treaty establishes international standards for registration of contracts of sale (including dedicated registration agencies), security interests (liens), leases and conditional sales contracts, various legal remedies for default in financing agreements such as repossession, and addresses the impact of specific states' bankruptcy laws.

The treaty was negotiated at a diplomatic meeting in Cape Town, South Africa, in 2001 and signed by 53 countries. It came into force on March 1, 2006, and has been approved by 57 parties. The Aircraft Protocol (which primarily pertains to airplanes and aircraft engines) went into force on March 1, 2006, when it was ratified by eight countries: Ethiopia, Ireland, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Panama, Pakistan, and the United States.

Nigeria signed the Cape Town Convention on November 16, 2001, and ratified it on December 16, 2003. The Convention was subsequently domesticated through Section 50(2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2022. To facilitate its effective implementation, the Federal High Court introduced the Federal High Court (Cape Town Convention & Aircraft Protocol) Practice Direction, 2024.

The Practice Direction creates a predictable and streamlined legal framework for the court in the handling of disputes involving aircraft leases and other interests created over aircraft. Notable provisions of the direction include: requiring courts to take judicial notice of and enforce CTC provisions, respecting jurisdictional choices made by parties under the Convention, interpreting questions according to CTC principles rather than applying similar national law remedies, prohibiting courts from granting injunctions that conflict with the Convention, and implementing strict timelines for enforcement actions both within and outside insolvency proceedings such as requiring recognition of foreign orders within ten clear days and granting remedies related to lease management within 30 days all designed to streamline repossession and enforcement processes for lessors and lenders in cases of default.

IMPLEMENTATION CHALLENGES

Despite Nigeria's commendable progress in implementing the Cape Town Convention, several significant challenges continue to undermine its effectiveness and threaten the realisation of its full potential.

Legal Ambiguities Creating Uncertainty

Some experts have noted a lack of clarity as a potential drawback in the Practice Direction. It has been argued that the Practice Direction fails to specify precisely which categories of assets fall under its scope, which can inadvertently create room for inconsistent judicial interpretations. This ambiguity may undermine the predictability that international lessors and financial institutions require when making multi-million-dollar investment decisions.

Some experts also argued that although the Direction streamlines initial proceedings, it cannot prevent appeals to the Supreme Court. This limitation may create vulnerability to delaying tactics through procedural manoeuvres such as applications for a stay of execution. In practice, these legal pathways can frustrate legitimate repossession efforts for months or even years, effectively negating the Convention's promise of swift enforcement and eroding investor confidence.

Imbalanced Protections in a Complex Market

The implementation challenges extend beyond procedural concerns to fundamental questions of fairness and balanced protections. Evidence has emerged of international lessors exploiting regulatory gaps to repossess aircraft despite having received full lease payments from Nigerian operators.

In one particularly troubling case, a foreign lessor reportedly collected $2 million from a Nigerian airline only to unilaterally remove the aircraft from the country shortly afterwards. The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority's inability to intervene in this situation exposed a critical regulatory blind spot that undermines trust in the leasing ecosystem. Such incidents highlight how implementation without adequate checks and balances can create vulnerabilities for local operators while potentially discouraging future leasing arrangements.

Judicial and Institutional Capacity Gaps

Perhaps the most persistent implementation challenge stems from the judiciary's limited experience with aviation finance cases and the technical complexities inherent in aircraft leasing arrangements. Many Nigerian judges, despite their legal expertise in other domains, lack specialised knowledge in this highly technical area, a gap that compromises their ability to make fully informed decisions when adjudicating Cape Town Convention disputes.

While the Federal High Court's recent decision permitting Export Development Canada to repossess an aircraft from a Nigerian operator represents progress, a single favourable ruling does not signify systemic improvement. The broader judiciary remains inadequately equipped to handle the technical intricacies of aviation financing consistently. Without comprehensive judicial training programs and specialised court sections dedicated to aviation matters, the risk of inconsistent rulings and prolonged litigation continues to threaten the Convention's effectiveness.

Enforcement Failures Undermining Compliance

Beyond judicial challenges lies an equally troubling weakness in Nigeria's compliance and enforcement framework. Currently, insufficient mechanisms exist to ensure all parties adhere to the Convention's provisions throughout the lifecycle of aircraft transactions. The absence of clear, structured penalties for violations has created an environment where compliance remains essentially voluntary rather than mandatory.

Industry stakeholders have consistently emphasised that without meaningful consequences for non-compliance, the reforms risk becoming merely symbolic gestures rather than substantive changes. The current lack of robust monitoring systems allows infractions to go undetected, while enforcement actions, when taken, often lack the necessary force to deter future violations. This enforcement vacuum ultimately undermines the entire purpose of the Convention, which depends on predictable outcomes and reliable enforcement to build confidence in the Nigerian leasing market.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR STRENGTHENING IMPLEMENTATION

Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive approach focused on legal clarity, institutional capacity, and stakeholder engagement. The following interconnected recommendations provide a roadmap for fully realising the Convention's potential in Nigeria:

Legal and Regulatory Reforms

A critical first step involves conducting a thorough review of existing national laws, particularly insolvency laws, to eliminate conflicts and ensure alignment with the Convention's principles and objectives. This legal harmonisation must be complemented by authoritative regulatory guidance, with the NCAA issuing detailed, unambiguous regulations specific to Cape Town Convention implementation.

Equally important is modernising Nigeria's registration infrastructure through the creation of a comprehensive digital aircraft registry system. This registry should be fully integrated with the International Registry to ensure seamless documentation of interests and enhance transparency throughout the aircraft financing lifecycle.

Judicial Strengthening and Specialised Knowledge

To address the knowledge gap within the judiciary, Nigeria should invest in specialised training programs for judges who handle aviation finance cases. These programs should cover not only the legal aspects of the Convention but also the technical and financial dimensions of aircraft leasing and financing arrangements.

Additionally, establishing streamlined judicial procedures specifically for Convention-related cases would significantly enhance enforcement efficiency. This approach could include designating specialised judges or court sections to handle aviation matters, ensuring that cases benefit from consistent expertise and established precedents.

Institutional Capacity Building and Coordination

Successful implementation also depends on strengthening the NCAA's capacity to oversee Convention-related matters. This requires both additional resources and technical expertise, particularly in monitoring compliance and resolving disputes before they reach litigation.

Furthermore, establishing structured coordination mechanisms between the NCAA and other relevant agencies, such as the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), would ensure more coherent government action across all aspects of aircraft transactions. This inter-agency cooperation becomes particularly crucial when addressing complex cases involving both aviation regulations and broader commercial or insolvency issues.

Stakeholder Engagement and International Collaboration

Maintaining open channels of communication with industry stakeholders, including airlines, lessors, and aircraft financiers, provides valuable insights into practical implementation challenges and potential solutions. Regular consultations and feedback mechanisms can help identify emerging issues before they become systemic problems.

Finally, Nigeria should continue engaging with international partners and organisations with expertise in the Cape Town Convention implementation. By learning from global best practices and participating actively in international forums, Nigeria can continuously refine its approach and demonstrate its commitment to full compliance with international standards.

CONCLUSION

The Cape Town Convention and Practice Direction represent a significant milestone in Nigeria's aviation journey, offering new opportunities for growth and enhanced credibility within the global aviation community. However, realising the full potential of the Cape Town Convention requires acknowledging and addressing the substantial challenges that remain.

By focusing on legal clarity, balanced protections, judicial expertise, and robust enforcement mechanisms, Nigeria can create an environment where both international lessors and domestic operators benefit from the Convention's framework. This balanced approach will not only sustain investor confidence but also support the development of a more accessible, affordable aviation sector for all Nigerians.

As the country navigates this complex reform process, stakeholder collaboration and international engagement will be essential to overcoming implementation hurdles. With continued commitment and strategic improvements, Nigeria can transform the promise of the Cape Town Convention into tangible benefits for its aviation industry and broader economy, truly clearing the path for takeoff into a new era of aviation growth.

